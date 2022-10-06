Prep Football | Johnston City travels to Sesser-Valier for key BDC matchup

SESSER — The Johnston City Indians are looking to remain unbeaten when they make the trek to Franklin County on Friday to take on the Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Red Devils.

The Indians (6-0) have one key win through the first six weeks — a road win at 3-3 Fairfield. None of JC's opponents own a winning record. The Red Devils (5-1) have a big home win over Fairfield and have not yet beaten a team with a winning record. The lone loss for SVW came at the hands of 6-0 Carmi-White County, 44-12.

JC plays at home against Carmi-White County next week.

"We're going to have to play a perfect game to beat Johnston City," said SVW co-head coach Mike Rude, who was a longtime, successful coach for the Indians. "Defensively, we're going to have to find a way to cause them to make mistakes. That will not be easy to do because they are so well coached.

"Todd Thomas and his staff do a wonderful job over there," Rude continued. "He was one of my assistants years ago. I always admire a coach who works at the game 365 days a year, and that's what Todd does."

Rude said the Indians' offensive line, led by Logan Hunter, is formidable and frequently opens up gaping holes for senior halfback Isiah Watson to run through.

"Watson spearheads their attack," Rude said. "He has really grown up these last three years. He understands the offense so well. He knows where the blocks will be. I think he will be an All-Stater this year. He's that good."

Rude said the Red Devils will try to counter with an offense that makes its blocks and moves the football to keep the ball out of the hands of the Indians' offense.

"I am confident that John (co-head coach Shadowens) will know where to go when we have the ball based on what the defense gives us," Rude said. "If we execute our blocks, we should be able to move the ball. But let me tell you ... that JC defense is very good. It's one of the best defenses in all of Southern Illinois."

The SVW defense, he said, "cannot give up the quick touchdown. I think Johnston City is a better team than Carmi. Maybe Carmi will prove me wrong, but that's what I think. I just don't see any weaknesses on that ballclub."

Indians head coach Todd Thomas described the Red Devils as "very explosive offensively."

He said SVW is more than capable of giving JC all it wants in this Black Diamond Conference match.

"They're still playing for a conference championship," Thomas said. "It's not going to be easy to stop them. They do such a fine job of rotating their stable of running backs as led by Brock Chelf. Defensively, we need to be able to fly to the football."

Thomas said he wouldn't expect anything but a tough battle with a school that year in, year out is a playoff team.

"It's a good rivalry. It always has been," Thomas said. "And I respect the work that John and Mike have done there over the years. They will have their kids ready for us Friday night."

Thomas said his senior quarterback, Connor Mowery, is coming into his own at the position.

"Connor's been throwing the ball very well for us," the coach said. "He's been doing a fine job of spreading the ball around."