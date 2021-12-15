Prep Football | Johnston City's Brown makes it official, signs with Wisconsin

JOHNSTON CITY — If not the best prep sports athlete in Southern Illinois, Johnston City High School senior Austin Brown is certainly on a very short list of best athletes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brown made it official and signed a letter of intent before a large group of family and friends to play football on scholarship at the University of Wisconsin next fall.

Brown led the Tribe to a 9-2 finish and trip to the state playoffs this fall, including a perfect 8-0 league record to capture the Black Diamond Conference championship.

Having shifted from quarterback to halfback as a senior, Brown rushed for 646 yards and tacked on another 436 yards in receiving for 18 total touchdowns. Defensively, he intercepted five passes from his safety position and recorded 83 tackles.

As a junior in the spring of this calendar year, Brown completed 39-of-75 passes as signal caller for 619 yards and five touchdowns in only six games of a COVID-19-shortened season. Moreover, he rushed for 506 yards on 54 carries, more than nine yards per carry, and tacked on seven more touchdowns. The Indians finished a perfect 6-0 to share league honors with Fairfield.

"While good, his numbers aren't gawdy," said JC head coach Todd Thomas. "They could have been a lot better if we had played him more, especially this past season, but we wanted to use him as wisely as we could. And to Austin's credit, he understood that."

Thomas said he couldn't be happier for Brown and his step up to Division I football.

"Today is a big day for Austin. It's a big day for his family. It's a big day for our program," Thomas said. "This is kind of uncharted territory for us being a small Class 2A school in Southern Illinois. Austin's very gifted. He's applied his work ethic to the trade that he wanted to do, so we're very happy for him. And we know that he'll do well up there (Wisconsin) and will represent not only Johnston City but Southern Illinois in a great manner."

Thomas said players like Brown may only come around once a generation, if that often.

"Not only is Austin gifted athletically, but he is very explosive. He's a big kid with a big frame and a big heart," Thomas said. "He desires to excel and has good leadership abilities. The world is at his feet and he has already started to prepare for that next step, not only physically but mentally. It will be nice to see where he's at in the fall. I think he's got a good chance of playing as a freshman."

Thomas said getting the opportunity to focus on one side of the ball - safety on defense - should make Brown that much better as a player for the Badgers.

He added that social media may have played a key role in Brown being discovered by the Big Ten school.

"Using these tools, a kid from Southern Illinois can get on the radar (of a Division 1 program), get invited to camps and get even more exposure. I think that's where Austin got noticed. And then they looked at film and it was all very positive from there. There have not been very many prospects in this area that are Big Ten-caliber recruits."

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Brown said he couldn't be happier with his decision to sign with Wisconsin.

"It feels great. As everyone knows, I verbally committed in the summer and I had no intention of decommitting. In my heart, I have always thought I made the right decision. Today, I just made it official."

Brown said he chose the Badgers over other Big Ten schools like Illinois because of the program's success, of course, but also because of their defensive schemes.

"They have one of the best defensive coordinators in college football - Jim Leonhard - and I feel that being coached by him can help send me to the next level."

Choosing not to play basketball this season, Brown, a 1,000-point scorer for the Indians in three seasons, is working out twice a day in preparation for next football season.

"I want to go to Wisconsin and give it everything I have," Brown said. "Whether it's playing special teams or getting reps on defense ...whatever. If the coaches feel that I have met their standards as a freshman and I get to play, that's what happens. If I get redshirted (held out of game competition for one year while maintaining four years of college eligibility), that's what happens. I'm just going to do the best I can."

Brown said he draws inspiration from his mother, Patti Parks.

"She's a hardworking, independent woman who has raised my brothers and me by herself. When it comes to hard work, I get that mindset from her. That's for sure."

