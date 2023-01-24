Prep Football | Johnston City's Hunter signs with Lindenwood

JOHNSTON CITY — Logan Hunter made it official Tuesday. He is now signed, sealed, and soon to be delivered to Division I Lindenwood University's football team as one of 21 new recruits offered scholarships by head coach Jed Stugart.

A senior at Johnston City High School, Hunter - a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman - was a key factor in the Indians' 12-1 fall season that resulted in a semifinal-round state appearance.

"This is a very special time for me," said Hunter. "Playing college football has been a childhood dream of mine. It's crazy when I start to think about it."

Hunter said what sold him on signing with Lindenwood was the coaching staff.

"They called me a year ago during the basketball season and said they wanted to talk about my future. Those guys have coached together for years. There is a lot of stability within the program. That impressed me."

Johnston City head football coach Todd Thomas said Hunter's Division I signing comes on the heels of last year's D1 signing of Austin Brown to Wisconsin.

"You just don't see that at a small school like ours," he said. "I think Lindenwood is a nice fit for Logan. He is a big, athletic kid with a good skill set. He has strong hands and quick feet. I think he will develop into an outstanding offensive lineman."

Thomas said Hunter is also an accomplished long snapper, which is an asset to most any program.

"I know Logan was high on their list of recruits," Thomas said of Lindenwood. "He is very athletic for his size, is good with pass protection, and good at opening up holes for the backs. We rushed for nearly 4,500 yards this year, and he had a lot to do with that. I think this signing is great for him, our football program here at Johnston City and our school. I am confident he will do well there."

Thomas added that Lindenwood has been a football powerhouse at the Division II level for a while now and is transitioning to D1 as a new member of the Ohio Valley Conference, replacing Murray State, who is now with the Missouri Valley Conference.

Of Lindenwood's 21 announced recruits this week, 17 are high school athletes. The Lions were 7-3 this past fall in Division II with four of their wins coming against D1 schools.

"I think the culture of our program is evident," said Stugart in a news release printed on the school's website. "We were one of the only teams in FCS that didn't have a player in the transfer portal, and that says a lot about the coaches on this staff and how we take care of our players."

The signing class includes big bodies on both sides of the ball, which is something Stugart sees as key in finding success at the Division I level.

"You have to get to the size to compete at Division I and we were able to address that," said Stugart. "Depth and size are the next steps that we have to address to get to the national level that we want to get to."

The Johnston City senior said his father (Todd Hunter) has served as his biggest inspiration over the years.

"He played football, too, and has pushed me to become a better player," Logan Hunter said.

Hunter added that he plans to major in secondary education and hopes to teach history and coach someday. In the meanwhile, he will continue to play basketball and then baseball this spring for the Indians.