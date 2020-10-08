Prep Football | Kentucky, Missouri schools keep playing

“I think the fans have done a good job of honoring that. We told them we want to continue our season, but we want to keep our athletes and coaches safe. I think (fans) are willing to abide some inconveniences to make sure athletes get to participate.”

With some adaptations, Miller has noticed a spirit of cooperation among other schools in Kentucky. Like Cape Central, McCracken County has opened its concession stand, with a stipulation from the health department that all foods must be pre-packaged prior to sale.

Miller said other schools in the Commonwealth haven’t been able to run a concession stand because their county or city has tighter restrictions.

“I feel like everyone is working for the same thing,” he said. “For the most part, you can tell that they have a protocol and a plan. We’re all in a position where we have to go in the direction we’re guided.”

So far, the guides are charting a successful path west and south of here. Cape Central’s football team plays its sixth game of the year Friday night in Poplar Bluff, while McCracken County shoots for a 5-0 start at Bowling Green.

As more games get played, Miller is comforted by one thought.

“Every week we get to play is exceeding where I thought we would be,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can do to play safely. If it goes south, we’ve done everything we’ve had to do.”

