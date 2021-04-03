Prep Football | Kuba spearheads Murphysboro win over Harrisburg

Murphysboro (2-1, 2-1) limited Harrisburg (1-2, 1-2) to 84 total yards and six first downs. In the second half, the Bulldogs managed a measly seven yards and one first down.

“It’s fun when you see your defense get two straight shutouts,” Carter said. “They were just flying around the field and having fun.”

But for the Red Devils to hand Benton their first loss, they will have to display more consistency on offense. While they rushed for 286 yards, most of that came from three big plays. Too often, mistakes kept them from moving the chains.

Harrisburg could have gone into halftime as part of a scoreless tie if it tackled better. But it whiffed on Devon Clemons at the scrimmage line on the game’s second play, leading to his 64-yard score that gave Murphysboro the only points it needed 61 seconds into the night.

It was still 6-0 midway through the second quarter when another feeble arm-tackle turned what would have been a short gain for Payton Austin into a 69-yard touchdown. Aside from those two plays, the Red Devils gained just 19 yards in the first half.

“The good news is it’s physical stuff that we can correct,” Carter said. “We still have work to do, but we’re playing a lot of sophomores and we’re seeing improvement.”