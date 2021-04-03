Prep Football | Kuba spearheads Murphysboro win over Harrisburg

MURPHYSBORO — It’s almost as though Gavin Kuba knows what the opponent is running before the ball is snapped.
The Murphysboro defensive back spearheaded his team’s second straight shutout Friday, a 27-0 SIRR Ohio decision over Harrisburg at frosty Bencini Field, with multiple tackles for loss, some big hits that merited John Facenda narration on NFL Films and some good old-fashioned brainpower.
“Our goal every week is a big zero on the board,” Kuba said.
A third straight zero next week might be a lot to ask at Benton. The Rangers have scored 137 points in shutout victories over West Frankfort, Harrisburg and Massac County. Quarterback Keegan Glover accounted for a whopping 11 touchdowns in the first two games.
But one thing seems certain: Win or lose, Kuba will do his homework, watch film and team with defensive coordinator Jason LeGrand to find ways to make plays.
“He’s all over the place,” said Red Devils coach Gary Carter of the 5-10, 175-pound Kuba. “He’s doing what he wants to do and making plays. He’s like having a coach on the field … coach LeGrand gives him free rein and he sure winds up in the right place a lot.”
Even on the rare occasion when it looked like he might get beat, Kuba turned a big gain into an incomplete pass. Ben Gulley found Jake Hefner a step ahead of Kuba on a double move late in the third quarter, but the highly-lofted ball gave Kuba a chance to play catch-up. Kuba arrived moments after Hefner got his hands on the ball, dislodging it with a perfectly-timed hit to foil the Bulldogs again.
Murphysboro (2-1, 2-1) limited Harrisburg (1-2, 1-2) to 84 total yards and six first downs. In the second half, the Bulldogs managed a measly seven yards and one first down.
“It’s fun when you see your defense get two straight shutouts,” Carter said. “They were just flying around the field and having fun.”
But for the Red Devils to hand Benton their first loss, they will have to display more consistency on offense. While they rushed for 286 yards, most of that came from three big plays. Too often, mistakes kept them from moving the chains.
Harrisburg could have gone into halftime as part of a scoreless tie if it tackled better. But it whiffed on Devon Clemons at the scrimmage line on the game’s second play, leading to his 64-yard score that gave Murphysboro the only points it needed 61 seconds into the night.
It was still 6-0 midway through the second quarter when another feeble arm-tackle turned what would have been a short gain for Payton Austin into a 69-yard touchdown. Aside from those two plays, the Red Devils gained just 19 yards in the first half.
“The good news is it’s physical stuff that we can correct,” Carter said. “We still have work to do, but we’re playing a lot of sophomores and we’re seeing improvement.”
Murphysboro was able to sustain a pair of decent drives in the second half. Clemons capped a 61-yard march with a 4-yard run 13 seconds before the third quarter’s end. Kuba finished the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:39 left in the game.
A few minutes later, he and the defense jogged off the field with another 0 flashing brightly on the scoreboard.
“We have a really young team and I thought there were nerves in our first game,” said Kuba of a 14-13 home loss to Herrin on March 20. “But these guys are learning how to win. You can see their knowledge of the game growing every time out.”