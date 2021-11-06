Prep Football | Late surge lifts Freeburg over Carterville

FREEBURG — Close games between two evenly matched opponents most often come down to one or two key plays. That was the case Saturday afternoon when the Freeburg Midgets came from behind to defeat the Carterville Lions, 37-21, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The host school improves to 9-2 on the season and will travel to Rochester Saturday in the quarterfinal round. The Lions end their season at 8-3.

Trailing 21-17 and facing a fourth and long from the Carterville 37, Freeburg senior quarterback Landon Funderburg lofted a Hail Mary in the direction of his receiver, Brett Holcomb.

Lions' defensive back Peyton Bittle read the play and got himself in position to make a play. He leapt high and intercepted the pass ever so briefly only to have Holcomb wrestle the ball away from him on the way to the ground. End result - a 28-yard completion at the 9-yard line.

On the very next play, Funderburg hooked up with Lions' killer Eli Hoerner for a touchdown on a fade route in the back corner of the end zone. That score put the host Midgets back into the lead at 24-21 with 10:42 left in the contest.

The Lions were unable to move the ball on their next possession despite a nice kick return from Jordan Cordes, who advanced the ball to the Freeburg 44. The drive ended on an incomplete pass.

Freeburg then drove deep into Carterville territory before Funderburg was intercepted off a deflection by senior Townsend Barton, who ran it back one yard shy of midfield at the 49.

Again, the Lions were unable to do anything on offense with the great field position and were forced to punt.

Carterville's defense stiffened, forcing a Freeburg punt, but the change of possession resulted in the Lions beginning the drive from their own 10.

The visitors from west Williamson County advanced the ball to the 27 and failed to convert the necessary first down to keep the last-gasp drive alive when a fourth-down pass from Andrew Hellriegel glanced off the hands of Barton.

Freeburg next drove to the Carterville 22, and on a fourth-and-five play, chose not to take a knee to run the clock under 15 seconds, choosing instead to throw the ball to Holcomb for the touchdown at the 17-second mark.

The Midgets tacked on one additional score as time expired when Hellriegel's pass was intercepted by Hoerner who ran it to paydirt from 50 yards out.

"This final score is not anywhere close to representing what kind of football game this was," said Carterville head coach Brett Diel. "In the playoffs, it's all about who makes the big play and their kids did that today."

Diel added that he is proud of his team's performance and effort this season.

"This is a group that has had to go through so much the last couple of years, yet we were in a position to win a road game in the fourth quarter against a good team. I'm very proud of the fight in our kids. I'm especially going to miss these seniors. Fortunately, we have a lot of guys back, and I think losing this game today will leave a lot of them hungry for next year."

Midgets head coach Ronnie Stuart said the defense won the game for Freeburg.

"I thought the kids played a tremendous game. When you're in the playoffs, good defense wins games. We gave up a couple of big plays in the first half. We then got some things cleaned up at halftime and played better defense in the second half. The key is that we never gave up. We did what we needed to do to win the ballgame today."

Carterville jumped out on top 7-0 when Barton scored on a 57-yard pass play from Hellriegel at the 8:09 mark of the first period. The point-after-kick by Burke Lange was good.

Freeburg tied the game at 7 all at the 4:09 mark of the first period on a 4-yard run by Ethan Williams. The point-after kick was good from Antonio Borja.

The Lions regained the lead at 14-7 on a 93-yard pass to Bittle who outran the Freeburg secondary with 6:07 to play in the half. The Midgets tied it at 14-14 at the 3:08 mark of the second period on a 1-yard run by Williams.

Borja then booted a 40-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half to give the hosts a 17-14 lead at the break.

Carterville bounced right back in its opening possession of the third period when Hellriegel connected with Nolan Hartford from 35 yards out. The PAT was good for a 21-17 lead.

That set the stage for the home team's late-game heroics.

Hoerner was the offensive standout for the Midgets. He hauled in nine passes for 136 yards and rushed for another 38 yards to go alone with his interception return for a touchdown as the game ended.

Hartfield had seven catches for the Lions for 71 yards. Barton had four catches for 104 yards.

