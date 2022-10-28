Prep Football | Lions' receiving corps proves quite formidable

CARTERVILLE – There are many reasons why the Carterville Lions are 9-0 this season and headed back to the state football playoffs. One of those is a veteran receiving corps featuring seniors - Blake Burkey, Peyton Bittle and Nolan Hartford - that has both speed and athleticism.

And once they get their hands on the ball, it usually doesn't pop out. Instead, it can often result in a score.

Burkey leads the team with 34 catches for 422 yards and six touchdowns. He is averaging 12.4 yards-per-catch and has a long reception of 65 yards.

"This is my second full year as a starting receiver," said Burkey. "During my sophomore year, I eventually settled into a starting spot both at receiver and defensive back. There's a lot I enjoy about being a receiver in this offense. I think what I like the best is having the opportunity to showcase my athleticism."

Burkey said it's exhilarating to know that a big catch can electrify the team and fans, and at the same time, demoralize the opposition.

"It can also set the tone of a game or sometimes even change the course of a game," Burkey said. "And I couldn't have a better quarterback to throw the ball to me than Andrew (senior Hellriegel). He's been my best friend for about five years now. We throw the ball around all the time. He is a very dedicated quarterback. He puts in a lot of hard work. He forces me to get out there on the field and work with him. He's a true leader."

Burkey said that while a slant pattern requires good footwork to get open right away, he much prefers the vertical or "go route" if he were choosing a favorite pass play.

"I want to have the chance to beat people with my speed," the senior said. "What's great about this team is that we have no weak players. Both sides of our line are strong. We have a very good quarterback in Andrew, a very good running back in Bryce Smith, and we have a strong bunch of receivers who can get open and break the big play.

"We take what the defense gives us," Burkey said. "If they take away the run, we're going to throw a lot. If they take away the pass, we're going to run a lot. Defenses can't stop both."

Burkey said his best game as a receiver was probably his junior season in Week 2 at home against Herrin.

"Everything just came together for us that night," he said. "Andrew and I were really connecting. We picked them apart."

Burkey said he also likes having the ball thrown his way with the game on the line.

"I do want the ball in those situations. If you don't, I'm not sure what kind of receiver you are," he said. "At the end of the day, I want to be able to tell myself that I did my job, which is why I push myself to reach my maximum potential. I was fortunate enough to be born with a certain amount of ability, but if you don't work hard, you will never be as good as you could be."

Burkey said that after graduation he plans to pursue his dream of playing college football and has plans to major in business or finance, adding that he would like to start a real estate firm at some point.

Peyton Bittle has caught 26 passes for 278 yards (10.6 yards-per-catch) and four touchdowns.

"What I like about being a receiver is that every time you touch the ball, you have a chance to do something special for your team," he said. "I don't really have a favorite pattern to run. Usually, I'm lined up in the slot instead of wide, so a lot of my catches are underneath the defense. But things vary weak-to-week depending on who we are playing and the type of defense we are facing."

Asked his best individual performance as a receiving target for the Lions, Bittle pointed to last year's playoff game with Freeburg.

"I had four catches for 140 yards and a touchdown," he said. "I had a couple of other big games - one last year against Du Quoin and one last week against Harrisburg - but the Freeburg game was definitely my best game to date."

Bittle said the Lions are undefeated for a reason.

"There are a lot of strengths that we bring to the table," he said. "We have a strong line, a good running back, a good quarterback and fast receivers. It's pretty much everything you could hope to have for an offense."

Bittle, who also lines up at free safety on defense, said the Lions feature many two- and three-year starters on both sides of the ball.

"That definitely helps," he said. "We are also a group that works well together. Our goal was to win the conference, qualify for the playoffs, and get to the next level in the playoffs. We will have to play well in order to do that. It starts Saturday against Geneseo."

Also a baseball standout, Bittle, who plays shortstop, said he plans to attend McKendree University to compete in athletics there. He also plans to pursue a degree in exercise science.

Nolan Hartford has transitioned from running back to receiver in his senior season. He has caught 33 passes for 420 yards (12.7 yards-per-catch) and four touchdowns.

When he has carried the ball, Hartford continues to perform well. He has 317 yards on 47 carries (6.7 yards-per-carry) with five touchdowns.

"I still fill in at running back some to give Bryce Smith a break, but he's done a fine job and hasn't needed too much help. Receiver is my main position now," Hartford said. "I worked really hard over the summer to improve my pass-catching skills. It was important to me to become more versatile and I had some pretty big games in our seven-on-seven matches, which helped me a lot."

Hartford said he would have to pick this year's hard-fought 15-11 win at Herrin in Week 2 as one of his best performances.

"I caught the go-ahead touchdown that gave us the win," he said. "I'm thankful that Coach Diel trusted me to make that play. I've been starting at receiver ever since."

Hartford said playing receiver allows him to use his speed and athletic ability more.

"I like having the pressure on me when a pass play is called," he said. "But I mainly just want to do whatever helps the team the most. If that is opening up a hole for Bryce to run through, that's fine, too."

Hartford said he prefers the deep or post route to any other pass play called for him.

"I think I have scored three of my touchdowns off the post route," he said.

Hartford said quite a few players worked hard over the summer to improve their game.

"And I think that hard work has carried over to the actual games. I know Andrew and I have a much stronger connection now because of those workouts. This team has high expectations of itself. We knew that going 9-0 was attainable. The more we've won, the more confident we have become. I think our best football is yet to come."

Hartford said he plans to join the military after graduation.

"I haven't decided which branch yet," he said. "Down the road, I'd like to get into real estate and become my own business owner."

Lions head coach Brett Diel said he is impressed with his receiving corps.

"These guys are very close and each other's biggest fan," he said. "They are selfless and will do anything to help each other have success. Whether a decoy on a route or blocker on a run or screen, they do everything to help the team win."

Diel described Bittle as the Wes Welker (former New York Jets and New England Patriots star receiver) type of player.

"Shifty in space and not afraid to catch the ball in traffic," the coach said. "Very good blocker on the perimeter and runs very sharp routes.

"Blake Burkey is the biggest of the three and is very explosive on his cuts and powerful with the ball. Has the ability to catch at full speed and make highlight-reel catches.

"Nolan Hartford is the most physical and shifty with the ball. Also plays running back, so is very comfortable with the ball. Extremely physical blocker that isn't afraid to hit linebackers and defensive ends."

Diel said the trio leads by example.

"These three guys stay after practice multiple times a week to get extra throws in with their quarterback, Andrew Hellriegel. The group will always give us a chance to score quick and force defenses to loosen up for our running game."