Prep Football | Lions' season ends at the hands of Rochester, 41-28

CARTERVILLE – The magical season that was the 2022 Carterville Lions football season came to an abrupt end Saturday as the tradition-rich Rochester Rockets kept their state title hopes alive with a 41-28 win over the Lions in quarterfinal-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.

Carterville's season ends at 11-1, while the Rockets, also 11-1, advance to the semifinals against arch-rival, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin next Saturday.

"We didn't tell our guys they had to play a perfect game, because I don't believe that, but you have to capitalize when you have the opportunity," said Lions head coach Brett Diel. "And we left a couple of red-zone trips empty on offense in the first half."

Diel said it was imperative that the Lions either force or be the beneficiary of a turnover or two. But Rochester committed no turnovers on this day, while the Lions were intercepted twice.

"They (Rockets) took care of the ball today. You have to force a few turnovers when you're playing a good team like that and we weren't able to take the ball away from them," Diel said. "They (Rochester) are a good program for a reason. They're very diverse offensively and their defense can play a little bit, too."

The Rockets scored on their third play from scrimmage. A little swing pass from quarterback Keeton Reiss to Parker Gillespie resulted in a 78-yard score after Gillespie broke free from a tackle that would have been a loss of yardage. The point-after-kick by Zoe Cormier made it 7-0 with 11:02 to go in the opening quarter.

The Lions drove the ball on their first possession from their 32 to the Rochester 26 before a sack on fourth down gave the ball back to the visitors.

Rochester proceeded to drive 65 yards for a second touchdown - this time a 2-yard run by Nolan Mrozowski. The PAT was good for a 14-0 lead at the 4:27 mark of the first period.

Carterville answered in its next possession when senior running back Bryce Smith bolted into the endzone from seven yards out with 46 seconds left in the period. The highlight of the 81-yard drive was a 43-yard run by Smith. The point-after-kick by Riley Crain was good to cut the deficit to seven at 14-7.

The Lions' defense forced the Rockets to punt, but then the home team bogged down offensively in its next possession and was also forced to punt.

Rochester responded with another scoring drive covering 55 yards as Mrozowski found paydirt from 15 yards out with 7:33 to play in the second period. The PAT was good for a 21-7 lead.

The Rockets weren't done. After another Lions' punt, Reiss completed a pass to Mekhi Dixon from eight yards out for the score to increase the advantage to 28-7.

If that weren't enough, Reiss connected with Anthony Marinelli for 23 yards, who then lateraled the ball to a streaking Henry Buecker, who carried the ball the remaining 22 yards for the touchdown at the 1:34 mark of the second period. The PAT failed, but it was now a 34-7 lead going into intermission.

The Lions cut into that lead when senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel spotted Peyton Bittle from 42 yards out at the 2:18 mark of the third period. The PAT was true to make the score 34-14.

Rochester again responded when Reiss bulled his way into the endzone from one yard out to push the lead back out to 41-14 with 10:30 left in the fourth period.

Carterville would not give up.

Bittle, who turned in a monster second half with 10 of his 14 catches, snagged a pass from Hellriegel and scored from 18 yards out to make the score 41-21.

Smith then scored his second TD of the game with 3:04 left in the game on an eight-yard run, whittling the lead to 41-28. Rochester recovered the on-side kick and drove the ball to the Lions' 1-yard line on consecutive runs by Reiss of 23 and 16 yards, but then took a knee as time expired in a demonstration of good sportsmanship.

"We were able to run the ball and throw it, too. We had a lot of things that we could do," Diel said. "A couple of those possessions in the first half where we came up empty... you've got to score with them.

"It's hard to hold these guys under 40," Diel said. "We kept it at 41. I thought if we could keep their score around 28 - which is what we put up - we would have a chance. The problem is that we couldn't keep them off the board. They're a state-ranked team and one of the top teams every year."

Despite the loss, the Lions received a phenomenal effort from Smith toting the ball Saturday. The senior back carried it 26 times for 204 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

Bittle had a stunning 14 catches for 180 yards. Fellow senior, Blake Burkey, caught six passes for 60 yards. Nolan Hartford had two catches for 24 yards and Jordan Cordes added one catch for 19 yards. Smith had one catch for no yards.

Hellriegel completed 24-of-39 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rochester's Reiss completed 11-of-18 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Gillespie had five of those catches for 110 yards and a score. Reiss also rushed for over 100 yards on the ground to lead his team.