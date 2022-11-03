Prep Football | Local teams prepare for second round of playoffs

Three local teams will be forced to hit the road Saturday in second-round playoff football action. Those three schools are Johnston City, Murphysboro and Sesser-Valier.

The trips are not short ones either. JC travels to Arthur, located near Decatur. Murphy will travel to Macomb, located in the northwest end of the state. And Sesser-Valier travels northwest, as well, near Quincy. There are also two fringe-area-coverage teams playing at home. Fairfield hosts Pana and Centralia hosts Morris.

JOHNSTON CITY (10-0) AT ARTHUR (8-2)

The Knights, who represent the Lincoln Prairie Conference, will try to defend their castle against an onrush of Indians wielding multi-faceted weapons when Johnston City invades Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Saturday in a Class 2A contest.

The unbeaten Indians took care of business at home against Black Diamond Conference rival, Flora, 36-20, last Saturday. The Knights beat Vandalia, 41-34, in a mild upset last week.

Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas said the competition gets fiercer with each passing week, and this will be the team's first venture outside of the BDC.

"From what I can see, Arthur is a well-disciplined, well-coached team with some depth. We will have to play a lot better than we did last week in order to beat them," he said. "We can't turn the ball over and we can't have a bunch of penalties."

Thomas stressed repeatedly that the Indians must execute better on the offensive end by taking better angles with blocks and must put forth better effort overall than what he witnessed from his team last Saturday.

"Arthur has a very large, gifted athlete at quarterback - Kaden Feagin - who at 6-foot-3, 230 is kind of like a bigger version of Austin Brown," Thomas said. "He's a physical runner who is going to try to run right over our defense. We're going to have to man up and tackle this kid, or it's going to be a long day for us."

Feagin has committed to play next year for the University of Illinois.

Thomas said the Indians must control the line of scrimmage and take time off the clock with long, methodical drives that result in scores.

"We need a solid ground game. We're not going to win without it. We must get back to what we do well - block and tackle."

Game time is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Arthur.

MURPHYSBORO (8-2) AT MACOMB (10-0)

The Red Devils hope to build on last week's 41-28 offensive showcase against visiting Columbia when they hit the road for Macomb on Saturday. The Bombers popped Quincy Notre Dame, 28-14, in their opening-round match.

"We played Macomb last year at our place and beat them. They have some tremendous athletes," said Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter. "Their quarterback can sling it. He has a quick release. They have a good running back who runs hard with enough speed to hurt you and a pretty big line in front of him.

"They're probably better than they were last year and we think we're better, too," Carter said. "Both teams have offensive weapons. I think it's going to be a matchup of two good teams. It could go either way."

The Red Devils rode a 200-plus-yard rushing game and three touchdowns from their star halfback Devon Clemons. Quarterback Drew Caldwell was on his game, as well, completing 12-of-17 passes for close to 200 yards.

Defensively, Murphy stepped up and made some big plays when it needed to, including a key interception from Karmelo Abernathy.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Macomb.

SESSER-VALIER (8-2) AT CAMP POINT CENTRAL (10-0)

The Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils are also on the road this week at Camp Point Central to take on a Panthers squad that is undefeated.

The Panthers crushed Dupo last week, 66-0, while the Red Devils rolled past Moweaqua Central A&M, 49-12.

Camp Point Central is a member of the West Central Conference. It has only played in one close game this season - a 36-28 road win over Beardstown. The other nine games were won by a combined score of 415-20.

Needless to say, SVW will have to be on top of its game to have a chance in this one. One thing the Red Devils have going for them is a strong schedule. SVW are basically competing in a 2A conference with a couple of the schools having previously competed in Class 3A playoff games - Fairfield and Johnston City.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Camp Point.

PANA (9-1) AT FAIRFIELD (7-3)

The Mules, representing the Black Diamond Conference, are playing much better than they did early in the season. After losing two of their first three games, Fairfield has bounced back quite nicely to win six of their next seven and now stand 7-3 overall following last Saturday's 20-19 win over North Mac (Virden).

Meanwhile, Pana's Panthers, from the South Central Conference, crushed Auburn 59-30. Their only loss this season was in Week 1 against Vandalia, 34-10. They also own a win over North Mac (Virden) but by a larger margin, 42-21.

The Mules play well at home, so they will have a shot at an upset.

Game time is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in Fairfield.

MORRIS (8-2) AT CENTRALIA (6-4)

The Orphans, representing the South Seven Conference, are not an easy team to figure. They have posted wins over Cahokia and Althoff Catholic, but have lost to Marion and Mount Vernon.

Last week, Centralia knocked off Troy Triad in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs, 27-14, to advance to the second round this Saturday. The Orphans' opponent, the Morris Redskins, chopped up LaSalle-Peru, 42-17. Morris is a member of the Interstate Eight Conference.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. in Centralia.