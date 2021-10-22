Prep Football | Marion finishes regular season strong, Newsom goes down in history

MARION — Venson Newsom scored four touchdowns and became Marion's all-time leading wide receiver as the Wildcats crushed Mattoon, 59-8, Friday night in a non-conference game at Wildcat Stadium.

Marion finished the regular season at 8-1 and all but assured itself of a home game in the IHSA's Class 5A playoffs that begin next weekend with a rout on Senior Night.

Newsom led the way as he passed Jaden Lacy for career receiving yards in the first half. He finished the game with seven catches for 178 yards and now has 1,992 in his four seasons — one of which was just six games earlier this spring.

Newsom also caught and passed Lacy for career catches and touchdowns as his fourth of the night was his 30th overall.

"It felt amazing," Newsom said. "Going into the game, I knew I was close to one, but I didn't know I was close to all of them. I couldn't have done it without the team. The offensive line did awesome. If I didn't have them, I wouldn't have been able to do it.

"I went out there and did what I was taught to do and things happened."

Four years ago, Lacy himself predicted that Newsom would eventually pass him in the record books.

"Growing up and watching him, I always wanted to be that guy, but I wanted to be better," Newsom said. "I wanted to break his records and do better than what he could. And now that it's happened, I'm just awestruck. It feels amazing."

Marion head coach Kerry Martin was fully aware that Newsom was close to the records, but used it to promote unity within his entire squad.

"Any time you have an individual accomplishment in football it's actually a team achievement as well," Martin said. "Because you have to have a quarterback to throw it and a line to protect and other receivers to distract from you. And Venson knows that.

"He's a tremendous player. He's one of the best players to ever play here and certainly now the best receiver to ever play at this school. He's been a lot of fun to coach. Those will be big shoes to fill next year."

Marion actually trailed 8-0 early in the game as Mattoon, which finished its season at 3-6 with the loss, scored on a touchdown pass from Jackson Spurgeon to Derrius White after taking the opening kickoff.

But the Wildcats needed just two plays to tie it as Marion quarterback Evan Noelle found Newsom and he went 45 yards for his first touchdown. Brody Larson's conversion run officially knotted it.

After the Green Wave punted, Noelle connected with Newsom for a 10-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Marion's defense forced another punt and Newsom caught a pass down the left sideline and after some silly footwork went 82 yards to the end zone.

Marion got the ball back again thanks to an interception by Tyler Cima, which led to an 8-yard touchdown by Lukas Shrum that made it 32-8. A bad snap on a punt attempt gave the Wildcats another short field and this time Tommy Wiseman took in an 8-yard TD for a 30-point lead at halftime.

Newsom's fourth touchdown, this time from 5 yards, stamped his place in Marion history. But the Wildcats weren't done scoring as Noelle threw another touchdown to Jake Bruce, a 26-yarder, and Wiseman got loose for a 41-yard score late in the game.

In addition to Newsom's big night, fellow senior Bruce caught five passes for 72 yards. More seniors made offensive contributions such as Cole Bundren, Mason Gooch and Shrum, who had just five carries as Marion's offense went mostly vertical.

"We really didn't design anything just for individuals but Evan did a great job of picking out the mismatch and finding the open receiver," Martin said. "I thought he managed the game really well. He had a great night."

Noelle, a junior, finished 16-of-20 for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

"We've not thrown the ball a lot the last few weeks," Martin said. "I felt like we needed to stretch the field against them; I felt like that would be our strength against theirs. Certainly it worked out that way."

Marion learns its opening-round playoff opponent Saturday night.

