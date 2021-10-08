Prep Football | Marion gets past Centralia to clinch 16th straight playoff berth

MARION — The streak officially continues.

Marion head football coach Kerry Martin deflected conversation of the Wildcats' postseason streak after his team's fifth win, but was happy to talk about it after getting No. 6 to make it certain.

"We can say it now," Martin said after the Wildcats downed Centralia, 37-6, Friday night on Homecoming at Wildcat Stadium.

Marion is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the South Seven Conference and will go to the IHSA playoffs for the 16th straight year, easily the longest active streak in the area.

"It's something we don't talk about as a team," Martin said. "It's a goal on our card, but we have so many other goals ahead of that. It's nice to finally get that secured and we can play the last two games without worrying about that."

It's a streak long enough that most of the current players weren't even alive yet when it started.

"It's true," Martin said. "That's really strange to even hear. They don't know anything different. But there's some added pressure for that."

Marion took the opening kickoff Friday night and marched 65 yards down the field and got on the board with Brody Larson's 2-yard touchdown.

Then in a wild exchange, Centralia's Amir Johnson ran back the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, only to be followed by Marion's Mason Gooch also returning the next kickoff 93 yards for a score.

The Orphans (3-4, 1-3) didn't touch the end zone again.

Marion's defense forced two punts before Walker Fox and Venson Newsom both intercepted passes in the first half. Lucas Lenear also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, giving Marion seven interceptions in its past two games.

"The defense played really great," Martin said. "Very opportunistic. They made big plays when they had to. We gave up a special teams score but we also scored on special teams to kind of negate that. I'll take that trade."

It seemed like every time Marion needed a big defensive play, junior lineman Maurice Marvin was involved.

"He's tough," Martin said. "He's a big enough guy to control his gap in there but he's also fast enough to run people down. That's a unique and pretty awesome combination."

Marion went into halftime with a 22-6 lead. Lukas Shrum took in a short touchdown after catching a pass from Evan Noelle during the drive, which also included a nice catch and run from Newsom.

Shrum finished with 10 carries for 121 yards, with his biggest being a 29-yard scamper that set up Deavon Margrum's 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"Lukas is known for his speed but he breaks a lot of tackles," Martin said. "He's elusive and he's great in the open field. He's also a good pass catcher and that's a thing he's really worked on. I'm proud of him. We continue to find ways to get him the ball. Tonight was another good night for him to showcase what he can do."

Noelle completed 12 of his 19 passes for 180 yards, which included a 31-yard touchdown to Tommy Wiseman in the fourth quarter to seal it.

"They've got some really good football players and they made us work for it," Martin said of the Orphans. "At times we looked really good — the opening drive was one of the best drives of the year — and at times we sputtered. But the mistakes we made are ones we can fix. We just have to clean those things up before the playoffs and continue to get better."

But one thing is certain: the Wildcats will indeed be back in the playoffs. Not that it was in doubt, but now it's official.

"Our goal years ago when we took this job, was to build a consistent winner," Martin said. "That means not just be good a year or two here or there or win when we have talent. It was to find a way to be consistently good and build a program that could withstand graduation and injuries and different things.

"So yeah, it's a big deal. It's tough in this day and age with kids distracted by a lot of things. To be able to put 16 years in a row, we're pretty proud of that."

