Prep Football | Marion gets second round victory over Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH — Impressive from start to finish, the Marion football team jumped out to a big lead and had an answer when Mascoutah fought back Saturday.

The Wildcats made five interceptions and Venson Newsom took over another school record as Marion blasted past the Indians, 51-21, in their Class 5A second-round playoff game at Alumni Field.

Marion is now 10-1 and plays in the quarterfinals at Kankakee (11-0) next Saturday at 3 p.m., while Mascoutah's season is over at 9-2.

"It was a good day," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "We needed all three phases of the game and I say that a lot but it's true. They all played well and did their job."

Marion junior quarterback Evan Noelle completed 16-of-21 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. One of those was a 53-yard score to Newsom, who now has 16 for the season, the highest total in school history.

"He almost catches everything," Noelle said of Newsom. "I have so much trust in him. Just get him the ball and see what he does."

Newsom became the school's all-time leading receiver for a career earlier this season, overtaking the records for most touchdowns, catches and receiving yards.

The game looked like it might be a low-scoring affair early after both teams traded punts and Marion turned the ball over with a fumble in the red zone.

The Wildcats forced a turnover on downs after that, then marched down the field with plays to Lukas Shrum, Cole Bundren, Mason Gooch and Brody Larson before Larson took in both a 3-yard touchdown run and a conversion run for an 8-0 lead as time expired in the first quarter.

Marion erupted for 29 points in the second period.

It started with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown by Newsom, then Larson made his own pick to bring on the record-breaking pass from Noelle to Newsom with 8:33 left still in the half.

Marion's defense made another big stop as Deavon Margrum and Jake Bruce combined for a fourth-down tackle on a swing pass to Phoenix Mendiola.

Newsom showed some humanity by being tackled after making a 54-yard catch over the middle to start Marion's ensuing possession. Shrum fumbled but recovered the ball on the next play, then Noelle took in a 3-yard score and Chase Banks put the PAT through the uprights for a 30-0 lead.

"The defense got some really good stops and got really good field position," Noelle said. "That kind of made it easy for me throughout the game."

Mascoutah got on the board with a screen pass from Zane Timon to Allen Middleton, but the Wildcats got those points back with one play as Noelle four Bruce for a 51-yard touchdown over the middle.

The final three minutes of the second quarter included Bruce and Gooch both making interceptions and Middleton also coming up with a pick of Noelle after a ball bounced up from Bruce's hands.

Martin didn't feel comfortable with a 30-point lead at halftime.

"Mascoutah is a good football program and we told the kids the entire halftime that they will mount a charge at some point," he said.

And the Indians did just that with two touchdowns around a Marion punt in the third quarter, although a lot of time came off the clock in the process.

Marion's lead was cut in half and the Wildcats appeared tired on the sideline, but had their energy spiked quickly when Noelle found Walker Fox for a 73-yard touchdown down the right sideline in front of Marion's bench and fans.

"They got momentum and momentum is a strange beast," Martin said. "You do your best to try and get it back from them but you have to have a big play. And we got it.

"That play was the nail. We had to have something."

Mascoutah was forced into a fourth-down situation on its next possession and Fox came up with Marion's fifth interception.

"That's a lot," Martin said. "We talk about turnovers and we've got to have them. They change the game and we just kept getting the ball back time and time again, sometimes in really good field position. We also stopped a few drives in the red zone."

Margrum punched in a 3-yard score to push the lead back to its biggest margin at 51-21 with 5:39 remaining.

"We had a lot of explosive plays out of our passing game and enough run game to run that clock out," Martin said. "I was just really proud of the effort. My goodness. Our receiving corps and our quarterback came to play and our offensive line did a great job of giving him time to throw the ball."

Now the Wildcats have another big challenge in top-seeded Kankakee, which throttled Chicago Morgan Park, 49-6, to earn another home game.

"It's just exciting to still be alive after all these weeks," Martin said. "I love the resilience of our kids because they've been through a lot."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0