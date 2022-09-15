Prep Football | Marion hopes to bounce back with win over Cahokia

MARION — Wildcats head football coach Kerry Martin says don't let Cahokia's 1-2 record this season fool you. The Comanches are a much better team than their record.

After opening the season with a 34-15 win over Alton Senior, Cahokia dropped games to Homewood Flossmoor (53-12) and Peoria (62-16).

"Cahokia plays a very tough schedule. They present some problems for us," Martin said. "They are a big, physical football team with a lot of team speed. Just like the other 20 years I have coached against them. And they've had some success against us, including a win over us last year at their place, so we're going to have to elevate our game in order to be successful."

Martin said a key to success will be Marion's defensive line getting pressure on the Cahokia quarterback, not allowing him time to get comfortable in the pocket.

"On the other side of the ball, they are pretty strong, too," Martin said. "Like us, they have size up front and they have kids in the secondary that can cover."

After a season-opening 21-0 win at home over Herrin, the Wildcats blew past Jerseyville, 48-22, but then got rocked at Highland last Friday, 55-14.

"I would like to think that we learned quite a bit from that loss," Martin said. "One is that we can't turn the ball over five times like we did last week, especially deep in our own territory. Highland is a very good team, but we gave them too many opportunities to score because of the turnovers.

"We also had too many costly penalties that killed big plays, especially when we were in the red zone," Martin said. "We must eliminate those mistakes this week. It's tough to beat anybody when you are beating ourselves."

Marion could certainly use a breakout game from its senior leader - quarterback Evan Noelle. Through three games, Noelle has completed less than 50% of his passes (26-of-57) for 300 yards with only one touchdown against six interceptions.

Carrying the offense has been senior halfback Patrick Walker, who has rushed for 390 yards on 48 carries (8.1 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. Noelle is the second-leading rusher with 136 yards on 20 carries (6.8 yards per carry) with one touchdown. Britton Powell has eight catches for 52 yards, but Tommy Wiseman has the most yards by far at 173 on only seven catches, including a long of 75 yards. He also has the only receiving touchdown.

Cahokia, meanwhile, is led offensively by its senior quarterback, Omarion Gooden, son of second-year head coach, Orlando Gooden.

Gooden has thrown six touchdown passes through the first three games. Top receiver is senior Nicholas Deloach Jr. at 73.3 yards per game. Senior Keshawn Lyons is also a big target at over 50 yards in receiving per game. Sophomore Markel Jones-Staples leads the team in rushing at 35 yards per game.

"Last week, we took a step back," Martin said. "And even though we're going through a tough stretch in our schedule, we need to get better. We've made some changes in personnel this week and we've changed up some of our offensive schemes. We are going to lean on the things we're doing well - make sure we get players in the right spots."

Martin added that the Wildcats adapted well after losing to Cahokia last year and didn't lose again until the third round of the state playoffs. He hopes that his ballclub has learned from its subpar play at Highland and will perform up to its capability moving forward and beginning Friday at home with Cahokia.