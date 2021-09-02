Prep Football | Marion hosts Jerseyville in battle of two teams that dominated week one

MARION — The Marion Wildcats opened the 2021 fall season with a 40-7 mercy rule non-conference win over Herrin after going 6-0 during the 2021 spring season. This week, they host the Jerseyville Panthers on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
“It was a good first game for us with zero turnovers and only two penalties,” said Marion coach Kerry Martin. “Our offense took a quarter to get rolling, but after that I was fairly pleased. Herrin battled us, so give them credit, but our defense and special teams played really well for game one.”
After a scoreless first quarter Marion (1-0, 0-0 South Seven) led 16-0 at the half and 40-0 after three quarters against the Tigers.
After the Wildcats offense was stopped on downs on its first series of the game, Marion scored four straight touchdowns driving 62 yards on six plays, 40 yards on eight plays, 56 yards on two plays and 53 yards on six plays.
Quarterback Evan Noelle completed 8-of-11 passes for 115 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass and no interceptions. The junior spread the ball around targeting eight different receivers with six finishing with receptions led by Venson Newsom with two catches for 34 yards and the touchdown and Lukas Shrum with two catches for 26 yards. Jake Bruce had one catch turning a four-yard pass into a 34-yard gain.
The Wildcats had 109 yards rushing led by Shrum with 79 yards on 10 carries and a four-yard touchdown with a long run of 13 yards. Deavan Margrum also had a four-yard touchdown run to lead off the second quarter with Jordyn Beverly adding a one-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter.
“The stars of the game were the offensive and defensive lines,” Martin said. “We got over 100 total yards and a touchdown from Shrum, 8-of-11 and a touchdown with no interceptions from Noele and held Herrin to 182 total yards.”
Defensively Marion gave up 120 yards rushing (3.53 average) and 62 yards passing to the Tigers holding quarterback Cameron Evrard to just three completions in 10 attempts with one interception and two passing first downs.
The Wildcats special teams got in on the action with Patrick Walker returning the third quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Brody Larson scored three 2-point conversion runs, Tommy Wiseman scored one two-point conversion run and Noelle and Newsom teamed up for a two-point conversion pass.
Rayzhaun Bardo had one punt for 25 yards and Mason Gooch kicked off six times with three touchbacks and an average return of 12.7 yards.
The Wildcats have played the Panthers twice beating them at home in 2019, 24-17, and on the road in 2018, 29-21.
“Jerseyville is always a battle for us,” Martin said. “Option football with a Hall of Fame coach makes for a tough combination. They play very disciplined physical football that won big in their opener.”
Jerseyville (1-0) was coming off a disappointing spring season where the Panthers posted a 1-5 record. Last week the Panthers opened on the road with a 49-0 running-clock win over Granite City.
The Panthers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter needing just five plays to score its first touchdown on a one-yard run by fullback Aiden Talley and just two more to score its second on a 22-yard run by quarterback Logan Schultz following a great defensive play on a fake punt to get the ball back deep in Granite City territory.
The third came on a 30-yard fumble return by David Barrios-Madison. For the game the Panther defense forced and recovered five fumbles. Barrios-Madison recovered a second fumble in the second quarter to set up another touchdown.
Talley opened the second quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run. The sophomore fullback finished with 142 yards, including a 42-yard run in the first quarter setting up to his first touchdown two plays later.
Schultz upped the lead to 35-0 at the half with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Chase Withrow. Schultz connected with Withrow again in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Backup quarterback Tanner Brunaugh wound up the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Schultz completed 2-of-3 passes for the 77 yards and two touchdowns. Schultz also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown.