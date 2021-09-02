Prep Football | Marion hosts Jerseyville in battle of two teams that dominated week one

MARION — The Marion Wildcats opened the 2021 fall season with a 40-7 mercy rule non-conference win over Herrin after going 6-0 during the 2021 spring season. This week, they host the Jerseyville Panthers on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

“It was a good first game for us with zero turnovers and only two penalties,” said Marion coach Kerry Martin. “Our offense took a quarter to get rolling, but after that I was fairly pleased. Herrin battled us, so give them credit, but our defense and special teams played really well for game one.”

After a scoreless first quarter Marion (1-0, 0-0 South Seven) led 16-0 at the half and 40-0 after three quarters against the Tigers.

After the Wildcats offense was stopped on downs on its first series of the game, Marion scored four straight touchdowns driving 62 yards on six plays, 40 yards on eight plays, 56 yards on two plays and 53 yards on six plays.

Quarterback Evan Noelle completed 8-of-11 passes for 115 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass and no interceptions. The junior spread the ball around targeting eight different receivers with six finishing with receptions led by Venson Newsom with two catches for 34 yards and the touchdown and Lukas Shrum with two catches for 26 yards. Jake Bruce had one catch turning a four-yard pass into a 34-yard gain.