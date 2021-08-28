Prep Football | Marion opens with victory over Herrin

HERRIN – The calendar said late August. The atmosphere suggested November.
“It was almost nerve-wracking,” said Marion running back Lukas Shrum.
Not that the Wildcats had much to worry about after a quarter.
Overcoming an early emotional surge from undermanned Herrin, Marion rattled off 40 unanswered points in a 16-minute span bridging the halves and claimed the Mayor’s Cup with a 40-7 verdict Saturday night.
“First games are first games,” said Wildcats coach Kerry Martin. “Had to overcome a little bit of adversity at the start, and then we were all right.”
The first meeting of the Williamson County rivals in 10 years attracted a capacity crowd to the Graveyard. Parking lots were full well before the 6:59 p.m. kickoff and a good portion of the audience preferred standing around the fence to sitting on hot aluminum bleachers.
Herrin gave as much as they could during a scoreless first quarter, controlling the ball for nearly nine minutes and converting a 4th-and-4 from its 26 on Cameron Evrard’s 6-yard run. The Tigers ran the ball on their first 13 plays, keeping Marion’s explosive offense on the sideline.
Herrin used good pressure on new Wildcats quarterback Evan Noelle, quashing Marion’s first drive when Kaiden Burks sacked Noelle for a 10-yard loss. But once the teams changed ends for the second quarter, the game’s competitive phase bled to an end.
Marion opted for a power running game on most of its last two possessions of the half, going with toe-to-toe splits up front. Its interior line blew open big holes, enabling Lukas Shrum to pick up 79 yards on 10 carries.
“That was an adjustment we had to make,” Martin said. “We needed to get a rhythm so that’s why we ran the ball. Passing the ball is something we like to do, but there are times when you have a tough time getting into a rhythm at the start of a game. So running helped us.”
Deavon Margrum started the scoring with a 4-yard run at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter, capping a 62-yard drive that saw every yard gained on the ground. It became 16-0 with a minute remaining in the half on Shrum’s 4-yard run, eight plays after the Tigers’ 4th-and-16 pass from their 40 fell incomplete.
Patrick Walker pressed the figurative X button to start the second half. He took Herrin’s kickoff at the 1 and zoomed 99 untouched yards down the middle for a 24-0 advantage.
Noelle got his arm cranking on the Wildcats’ next possession. After connecting with Jake Bruce for 33 yards, he flipped a hitch to Venson Newsom, one of the area’s best athletes. Newsom cast a hopeful tackler aside with the ease of a bored caller hanging up his cell phone and then galloped 23 yards to make it 32-0 with 9:22 left.
After another 3-and-out, Marion put the running clock into motion for the game’s last 17:54 when Jordyn Beverly burrowed in from the 1. That finished a 53-yard drive on which the first 52 yards came courtesy of Noelle’s right arm.
The Tigers managed to avoid a shutout when Evrard scored from the 2 with 2:52 left in the game, capping a 75-yard drive that ate up nearly nine minutes of clock.
Herrin got 65 yards on 10 rushes from Caden Miles and another 50 yards out of Evrard, but an array of penalties and other mistakes slowed its offense down. First-year coach Taylor Perry said his team played without three potential starters – two running backs and a receiver – due to injuries and ineligibility.
“We will get better,” Perry said. “The kids did everything we asked. The touchdown to end the first half and the kickoff return to start the second half was a kick to the gut.”