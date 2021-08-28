Prep Football | Marion opens with victory over Herrin

Marion opted for a power running game on most of its last two possessions of the half, going with toe-to-toe splits up front. Its interior line blew open big holes, enabling Lukas Shrum to pick up 79 yards on 10 carries.

“That was an adjustment we had to make,” Martin said. “We needed to get a rhythm so that’s why we ran the ball. Passing the ball is something we like to do, but there are times when you have a tough time getting into a rhythm at the start of a game. So running helped us.”

Deavon Margrum started the scoring with a 4-yard run at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter, capping a 62-yard drive that saw every yard gained on the ground. It became 16-0 with a minute remaining in the half on Shrum’s 4-yard run, eight plays after the Tigers’ 4th-and-16 pass from their 40 fell incomplete.

Patrick Walker pressed the figurative X button to start the second half. He took Herrin’s kickoff at the 1 and zoomed 99 untouched yards down the middle for a 24-0 advantage.

Noelle got his arm cranking on the Wildcats’ next possession. After connecting with Jake Bruce for 33 yards, he flipped a hitch to Venson Newsom, one of the area’s best athletes. Newsom cast a hopeful tackler aside with the ease of a bored caller hanging up his cell phone and then galloped 23 yards to make it 32-0 with 9:22 left.