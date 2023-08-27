HERRIN – A strong fourth quarter broke open a close game Saturday as the Marion Wildcats rolled past the Herrin Tigers in the football season opener for both schools, 26-6.

It was the first career win for Wildcats head coach Jason Dunning, who replaced longtime Marion head coach Kerry Martin. Dunning had served previously as Martin's assistant for more than 20 years.

With the game scoreless early in the first period and facing fourth down deep in their own territory, Dunning and the Wildcats elected to go for the first down, but a pass play failed, giving the Tigers the ball on downs.

Herrin took advantage as senior halfback Brody Reagan ran a misdirection trap play from right to left and scored from 13 yards out at the 6:30 mark of the first period.

Keegan Weber’s extra-point kick failed, leaving the score at 6-0.

There was no further scoring in the first period, but Marion evened the score at 6-6 when senior halfback Patrick Walker bulled into the endzone from one yard out at the 10:30 mark of the second period.

The Wildcats then made good on a two-point conversion as Logan Hoffman bolted in for the score, giving the visitors an 8-6 advantage.

Both defenses did a lot of bending, but no breaking through the remainder of the first half.

But with 9:55 to play in the third quarter, Marion extended its lead.

Senior halfback Jordyn Beverly reached paydirt from six yards out and Walker added a two-point conversion run to give the Wildcats a 16-6 lead.

Taking advantage of a Herrin miscue, the Wildcats scored again with 8:40 to play in the fourth period. This time, Beverly scurried into the endzone from 12 yards out. Beverly also accounted for the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 18 points at 24-6.

The final score of the night came via a safety when an errant snap from Herrin's center on a punt play went out of the back of the endzone for two points. That left the final score at 26-6.

Beverly led all rushers with 79 yards on 13 carries, along with the two TDs. Walker followed up with 75 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Ryian Calonne contributed 28 yards of the bench and Hoffman added 23 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Callahan Roper completed 9-of-11 passes for 124 yards with no TDs or interceptions. Calonne had one catch for 42 yards Junious Thomas had one catch for 34 yards.

Jayden Speraneo snagged one pass for 21 yards. Beverly hauled in three passes for 11 yards and Sam Adkins added one catch for eight yards.

Marion’s aggressive defense was outstanding on this night as it held Herrin to a combined 59 yards of offense. Malachi Cooper, MJ Smith and Thomas were were in on several tackles each to lead the charge.

Herrin senior quarterback Logan Clough, pressed into the starter’s role due to an injury, completed 4-of-9 passes for 49 yards with no TDs and no interceptions.

Seniors Ja ‘Kai Vaughn and Reagan each collected 16 yards rushing. Jonathan Harrison added 12 yards on the ground. Chris Nelson had one catch for 32 yards and Kyrese Lukens chipped in three catches for 17 yards. Vaughn led the Tigers in tackles.

Herrin will play host to West Frankfort Friday, while Marion will play host to Granite City.