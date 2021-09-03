Prep Football | Marion rolls by Jerseyville

MARION — On a night when they were wearing military jerseys, the Marion Wildcats showed off their offensive firepower in a 64-29 rout of Jersey High School at Wildcat Stadium.
Evan Noelle tossed four touchdowns and Venson Newsom accounted for three scores as Marion jumped out to a 22-point lead and had a running clock the entire second half to win their Patriot Night game handily.
Marion is now 2-0 to start the season, while Jersey dropped to 1-1 after rolling to a big win over Granite City in the opening week.
"The kids executed what we asked them to do," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "They played with a lot of energy and a lot of fire. This was a great team effort and that was the most important thing to me, just the fact it was a really, really strong team effort with a lot of people making contributions."
The Panthers had the ball first, but an acrobatic interception by Walker Fox gave the ball over to Marion, and the result was a 27-yard touchdown strike from Noelle to Newsom after some strong runs by Lukas Shrum helped move the chains.
A huge hit by Clayton Tanner forced a fumble and punt on Jersey's next possession and Newsom returned that punt 53 yards for a touchdown. Another fumble by the Panthers, this one recovered by Mason Norris, led to a 2-yard plunge by Brody Larson and the Wildcats had a 22-0 lead with 3:52 still left in the first quarter.
Jersey got on the board with a 16-yard run by Chase Withrow, but the Wildcats quickly answered as Noelle hooked up with Newsom again from 44 yards out with 10.9 seconds remaining in the opening period.
"He's a special player," Martin said of Newsom. "Credit goes to the offensive line and the backs blocking to give them time. It gives Venson time to get open and Evan can deliver the ball. That's a big part of who we are."
Jersey put together a nice drive that finished with Aiden Talley's 5-yard touchdown, only to see Marion roll off 29 straight points in the second quarter, starting with a 23-yard strike from Noelle to Mason Gooch, set up by a 28-yard connection from that same tandem.
Noelle threw his fourth touchdown pass to Jake Bruce and Shrum went in from 10 yards to increase the lead to 51-14. Both scores came after Tanner, a senior lineman, recovered fumbles.
"It's really difficult to be good in football when you turn the ball over and lose the turnover battle," Martin said. "Their offense is made to control the clock and keep us off the field, but when they turned the ball over it gave us some short fields and some big opportunities. We were able to score pretty quick and get that lead and force them into doing some things they didn't want to do."
Cole Bundren added a 3-yard touchdown run with 7.6 seconds left in the half to make it 58-14 and ensure a quick second half with the mercy clock. That score was made possible by surgical passes from Noelle to Newsom, Fox and Bruce.
"Evan stood tall in the pocket and made some really good throws and we've got dudes who can get down field and catch it," Martin said. "I was proud of the execution; it wasn't one guy, it was a lot of guys contributing and that's when we're at our best."
Marion sophomore Patrick Walker showed the future is bright with a 72-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter.
Noelle finished 19-of-22 passing for 276 yards and the four touchdowns. Newsom caught six passes for 114 yards, while Gooch tallied 80 yards also with six receptions. Bruce had four catches for 58 yards.
Walker's touchdown made him the game's leading rusher with 74 total yards. Shrum had 23 yards on four carries. Talley finished with nine rushes for 67 yards to lead the Panthers.
Marion is home again next Friday when it faces Highland.