Prep Football | Marion rolls by Jerseyville

Jersey got on the board with a 16-yard run by Chase Withrow, but the Wildcats quickly answered as Noelle hooked up with Newsom again from 44 yards out with 10.9 seconds remaining in the opening period.

"He's a special player," Martin said of Newsom. "Credit goes to the offensive line and the backs blocking to give them time. It gives Venson time to get open and Evan can deliver the ball. That's a big part of who we are."

Jersey put together a nice drive that finished with Aiden Talley's 5-yard touchdown, only to see Marion roll off 29 straight points in the second quarter, starting with a 23-yard strike from Noelle to Mason Gooch, set up by a 28-yard connection from that same tandem.

Noelle threw his fourth touchdown pass to Jake Bruce and Shrum went in from 10 yards to increase the lead to 51-14. Both scores came after Tanner, a senior lineman, recovered fumbles.

"It's really difficult to be good in football when you turn the ball over and lose the turnover battle," Martin said. "Their offense is made to control the clock and keep us off the field, but when they turned the ball over it gave us some short fields and some big opportunities. We were able to score pretty quick and get that lead and force them into doing some things they didn't want to do."