Prep Football | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The showdown turned into a rout.

Marion earned itself a piece of the South Seven Conference football championship with a convincing 41-8 smackdown of Carbondale on a soggy Friday night at Bleyer Field.

Marion is now 7-1 overall and finishes 4-1 in the South Seven. Carbondale dropped to 5-3 and is now also 4-1 in the league, but has a piece of the title along with Cahokia, which had to forfeit to the Terriers and also beat the Wildcats.

Carbondale had a chance to win the title outright and secure a playoff berth, but the Wildcats rolled after turning the ball over on downs on their first possession.

Lukas Shrum was given the ball for every play of Marion's second series and the senior punched in the first of his three touchdowns from 3 yards out for a 7-0 lead at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter.

A fumble on the Terriers' ensuing kickoff ended up in the hands of Marion's Jordyn Beverly and he went into the end zone for a 15-0 lead after Shrum took in the two-point conversion run.

Shrum also had touchdowns of 8 and 3 yards with teammate Jake Bruce intercepting a pass from Carbondale's Brock Bowlby in between.

Another turnover by the Terriers, this time a fumble on a third-and-21 play, resulted in Brody Larson taking in another defensive score for the Wildcats to make it 38-0 at halftime.

Chase Banks kicked a 21-yard field goal with 7:18 left in the third quarter to put the running mercy clock in effect.

Carbondale avoided the shutout when Bowlby connected with William Skiles for a 21-yard touchdown against the Marion defensive reserves with just under 12 minutes left.

Shrum finished with 116 yards on 15 caries and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats. Marion's defense held Carbondale to 31 net offensive yards in the first half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0