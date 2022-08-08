Prep Football | Marion set for big season as practice opens across the region

MARION — Monday marked the first day of football practice in the state and no team in Southern Illinois may be better poised for a big season than the Marion Wildcats in Class 5A.

Kerry Martin returns to the helm of the Wildcats, who went 10-2 last year, beating Metamora and Mascoutah in the playoffs before dropping a heart-breaker to Kankakee in the state quarterfinals, 44-38. Martin has won 226 games in 30-plus years of coaching football.

"I'm still motivated to do the things that I do every day as a coach," Martin said of returning to coach the game that he loves. "I had a great offseason, a great summer. I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do with this group of kids. Every group is different, but I can't wait to see what we can do."

Martin said the start of football practice signals the start of a new school year and the transition from summer fun and games to the fall sports season.

"I think it's exciting to be out here. The season will soon be upon us. It's always a pleasure to be on the field with my assistant coaches and these players. I think we can have a good year."

Senior quarterback Evan Noelle returns to the fold as the team's field general. Noelle was one of the most prolific passers in school history last season.

"This is the first time in several years that I have had a quarterback play for me in back-to-back years," Martin said. "Since 2016, we've had a senior quarterback each season who did not start the previous year. It's cool to have someone like Evan back who already knows the offense.

"That helps a lot. And we have our change-of-pace quarterback returning also in senior Brody Larson. Brody is a linebacker and one of our defensive leaders, but can also run the offense if we need him to."

Noelle said he is excited about the start of football practice and is anxious to get the season underway.

"I'm ready to go," he said. "I've gotten better at reading defenses compared to last year. I can look at certain defenders and determine pre-snap where the ball needs to go."

Noelle, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and is drawing some interest from the University of Illinois, completed 71% of his passes last season (160-225) and threw for 2,596 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He was even better in the playoffs, throwing for 886 yards in three games.

"I think what helps me is that I am smart and have some arm strength, I guess. I throw the vertical ball (deep post patterns) pretty well. I still need work on throwing the slants and out routes, but I trust my receivers to get open."

Noelle said he believes the Wildcats are a force to reckoned with this fall and can return to the playoffs and fare quite well if the team works hard and stays focused on the task at hand.

"Of course, talent plays a big part, too, but I think we have that," he said. "We're just going to go out and do our thing. We lost a lot of good senior players, but I think we're going to surprise some people."

In addition to Noelle and Larson, other key returnees include Talon Hance at tight end and defensive line. Garrett Berendson and Eli Vickery return to anchor the offensive line.

Whereas the Wildcats will contend for the South Seven Conference title, Carterville is the likely favorite to capture the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, while Murphysboro may be the choice to win the Ohio Division this fall. Sesser-Valier and Fairfield are expected to be among the top teams in the Black Diamond Conference.

"I think Cahokia is still that team that looms out there and gave us our one conference loss last year," Martin said of the conference race. "But I'm not thinking too much about Cahokia right now.

"I know it's coachspeak, but the absolute truth is that I'm worried about Herrin in Week 1," Martin said. "I'm worried about Jerseyville in Week 2. Herrin is a rivalry game for us and for them. They will be excited and ready to play us here. What we have to do is put ourselves in a place where we're not beating ourselves. If we can do that, we have a chance to have a good season. You want to eliminate mistakes and misplays that cause a team to lose games. That's what these next three weeks of practice are all about."

Martin said one new addition to the coaching staff is former Herrin standout Kent Sherrill, who helped out with the Marion track program last spring.

"Man, he is a great addition to who we are and what we believe in as a program," Martin said. We're thrilled to have him. He's the biggest offseason addition that we made."