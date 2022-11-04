Prep Football | Martin's retirement leaves Marion with gaping hole to fill

MARION — What is there left to say that hasn't already been said about a guy who is far more than just a football coach and far more than a leader of young men?

Kerry Martin made it official this week. He announced his retirement as head football coach at Marion High School after 21 seasons. It wasn't exactly a shock to anyone closely tied with Southern Illinois prep football because Martin had retired as a history teacher at the school a couple of years ago and was leaning toward retirement as a coach sooner than later.

For the record, Martin served as a head football coach for 33 years - one year in Sparta, where he was let go as a teacher-coach due to a reduction in force (bet they would like to have that one back); three years at Flora; eight years at Carterville; and 21 years at Marion.

Here is a brief breakdown of some of Martin's milestone accomplishments:

Career record of 232-107

A total of 141 wins at Marion, most in school history by a lot

A total of 10 South Seven Conference championships at Marion

A staggering total of 17 consecutive state playoff appearances and 21 total seasons at Marion

Seven state playoff appearances in eight seasons at Carterville

Class 3A state championship at Carterville in 1996

One Final Four state playoff appearance at Marion

Three quarterfinal round state playoff appearances at Marion

Two state playoff appearances in three seasons at Flora

One state playoff appearance in one season at Sparta

Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee in 2013

Southern Illinois Miners Coaches Hall of Fame inductee in 2019

"I told a couple of my assistant coaches at Marion before the season opener with Herrin that this season would be my last," Martin said. "I just knew it was time. What will I miss? Not one specific thing. Mainly just being around my coaches and players every day. That connection that you develop with them. Building a winning culture. Going over game plans and practice plans. Leading a program. I will miss all of that."

Martin said it will take him some to get used to retirement, but he is ready for starting a new chapter in his life - ready to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

"Don't get me wrong. I still have passion for coaching the game of football. What I don't have the passion or energy for anymore is working on student-athlete eligibility lists, youth programs, all the summer scheduling of workouts ... things like that. I want to leave while I feel I am still doing good things for the program. It's not been an easy decision. I prayed about this for a long time, but finally came to the understanding, it was time."

Martin said he is glad to be leaving the program with plenty of talent coming up through the ranks. The cupboard is far from bare.

"Our JV football team went 10-2 and our numbers are big," he said. "We had 40 freshmen out there and 20 sophomores. Mix them in with our junior class this year and the program should remain successful for a while."

Martin also stressed that in no way did his wife - Tracey - urge him to retire.

"Not at all," he said. "She wants everyone to know that. She and the rest of my family have fully supported my decisions. And they always come to the games. But I had to consider my grandchildren.

"I have a grandson who is 4 who I am pretty close to and I was having a tough time turning him down to do things with him because I was busy preparing for the next game," Martin said. "I also have granddaughter who is a newborn. I want to spend time with them. That window of opportunity you have with your grandchildren is pretty small. I didn't want it to close on me."

A religious man, Martin said he is confident the Lord has other plans in mind for him beyond football.

"Tracey and I want to travel. I like working out. I also want to pick up the game of golf again. I quit playing when my dad died a while back, but I am ready to go back out. I have some friends who want to teach me how to fish. I like to read and work in my church (Cornerstone) as a teacher. I have an interest in business. I may want to get into radio broadcasting. Believe me, I will find plenty of things to help fill the void."

Would Martin ever consider a return to coaching?

"I learned long ago that you never say never, but I don't see returning to coach happening," he said.

When asked how he wants to be remembered as a teacher-coach, Martin paused.

"I would like to think I had a positive impact on people's lives, at least that was my goal," he said. "When it's all said and done, people aren't going to remember how many games you won or lost. They're going to remember how you made them feel and how you impacted their lives. Hopefully, I did so in a positive way."

Martin added that he was blessed to be a part of multiple school classrooms and football programs.

"I never once viewed my work as work. I thoroughly enjoyed what I did every day. I am so relieved to be leaving on my own terms."

Here is a sampling of what area coaches and one athletic director have to say about Martin's impact as a head football coach. It's pretty evident what they feel about the man.

Brett Diel, Carterville: "Without question, I wouldn't be at Carterville High School today if not for the influence of Coach Martin. He modeled a passion for teaching and coaching that I knew I wanted to try and emulate. Moreover, his impact off the field is profound. He is a man of great faith, character and humility. We are all better people because of Coach Martin."

Dennis Drust, former Carterville head coach: "Every program that Kerry has taken over has turned into a playoff and championship program. Not only has he built winning programs, but through his leadership, he develops players into outstanding young men. I personally owe Kerry everything for my career. In 1995, he offered me a job back in Carterville, which was a rebirth for my coaching career. His ability to develop men and genuine personality all set him apart as a coach and mentor. He is a true legend in our state. I was so blessed to work with him at Carterville and then again in his final years in Marion."

Brett Detering, Anna-Jonesboro: "Kerry Martin is an icon among coaches and someone that I look up to. He is an amazing leader of young people. He has won everywhere that he has been and has done so with integrity and professionalism."

Todd Thomas, Johnston City: "Kerry's impact on this area has reached far past Carterville and Marion. He has mentored so many kids, as well as coaches. I have tried to emulate him in how I run my program. He is a master motivator and a great football mind, but most important, a great human being. I was very fortunate to coach for him. I learned so much."

Justin Groves, Benton: "Anyone fortunate enough to know Coach Martin knows his impact on young people is immeasurable. His approach to the game and life has been exponentially passed on through so many former students, players and coaches that it would be challenging to get a head count. I am glad I have had the opportunity to work with and get to know Kerry. He's a great coach and a better man."

Brian Beery, West Frankfort: "Kerry, I want to say thank you. You have been a positive impact on countless young men throughout the years, as well as a mentor and role model for coaches in Southern Illinois. Thank you for your service and enjoy your retirement!"

Gary Carter, Murphysboro: "In my opinion, Kerry Martin is the standard for coaching. Great coach and a better man. His retirement is a huge loss for Marion High School and the football coaching community. I wish him the best in his retirement. He deserves it."

John Shadowens, Sesser-Valier: "Coach Martin is the epitome of what a coach should be. He was kind to me as a young coach, and he became one of several role models I had during my development."

Jason Karnes, retired Herrin coach: "Coach Martin always comes to mind when you think about successful football coaches. He obviously has put a lot of time and effort into the game, as well as into the players that he's coached. He's a positive role model for a lot of area coaches and is someone that I certainly looked up to when I coached. He has been an inspiration to all of us."

Bryan Lee, Carbondale: "Coach Martin has been a constant for Southern Illinois football. The way he represents himself and his program is an example for everyone to follow. Being able to sustain success over such a long period of time speaks well of his dedication and consistency. I think all the coaches in this area wish him the best of luck in his retirement, and more than a few of us, will be relieved not to have to coach against him."

Derek Beard, Du Quoin: "In my short time as head coach, anytime I reached out to Kerry, he's been very helpful. I know Marion will miss him."

Dan Mings, Mount Vernon: "I was fortunate to first get to know Kerry and his family in the early 2000s. I even got to coach his nephews. Kerry and I had some great battles on the field. He's such a competitor and leader. I don't know if people fully understand where Marion's program was when he got there. His first three years there were a fight, but now look ... 17 straight playoff appearances for Marion. When I hear the terms scholar and gentleman, I first think of Kerry Martin. He is probably the most gracious person you're ever going to meet - win or lose. He is great to talk to and has an amazing knowledge base on so many things other than football. I have always been impressed with how he has been able to get so many people involved in his football program. He has the largest coaching staff by far. That in itself is incredible, but is a testament to the fact that people just want to be around him - be a part of his program. You don't replace a Kerry Martin. You replace the position."

Ryan Goodisky, Marion Athletic Director: "It’s hard to put into words what Coach Kerry Martin has meant to this football program, school and community. I’ve always viewed him as a transformational kind of person. The type of person that literally makes everyone around them better in all aspects of life. Anyone that has ever spent time with him knows exactly what I’m saying. It gives me chills just sitting here thinking about it. I know personally I’ve become a better husband, father and educator from spending time with him over the last seven years. More than the wins, Kerry Martin will always be remembered as the man that changed lives for the better. His value to our school and community is priceless. That’s one amazing legacy if you ask me. I think people should also understand the impact that his wife, Tracey, has had. Coach Martin spent 33 years as a head football coach and she did too. She has been there for every single win and loss. Always by his side, always so sweet and supportive. Truth be told, she’s usually the first person I hug after our games. She’s an amazing woman and their relationship is one that every couple should strive for. I'm so happy for both of them!"