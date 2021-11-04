Prep Football | Mater Dei poses stiff challenge for Johnston City

In winning nine straight games and the Black Diamond Conference, Johnston City’s football team has used its abundant athleticism to dominate most of its opponents since a Week 1 loss to Nashville.

When the Indians visit Breese Mater Dei at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, they are going to face a team that’s more like Nashville than anyone they’ve faced, according to coach Todd Thomas.

“They’re similar in a lot of regards,” Thomas said Wednesday night, “except they have played a 4A, 5A type of schedule. We’re going to have to get used to the speed that they play at quickly."

“They are very dynamic and explosive and we’re going to try to limit their big-play potential. They are extremely athletic and fast.”

One look at the Knights’ stats paints the picture. Quarterback Bryce Revermann has completed 122 of 167 passes for 1,899 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Top receiver Cameron Haag has 59 receptions for 1,013 yards and 25 TDs, tying a single-season school record.

And if you worry too much about the passing game, Jayce Napovanice can hurt you on the ground. He has 796 yards and 13 scores on 130 carries.

Or to put it another way, Revermann throws a touchdown pass every seven attempts. Haag averages 2 ½ scores and more than 100 yards per game. Napovanice finds the end zone more than once a game.

Any wonder this team is 10-0?

“With a team like this,” Thomas said, “you’ll get in a hole quickly if you don’t get off to a good start.”

So how does Johnston City (9-1) do what no one else has this year and beat Mater Dei? It realistically has to do three things – one in each phase of the game.

First, its offense has to find a happy balance between the big plays it usually gets and controlling the ball. That means running back Isiah Watson (779 yards, 8 TDs) needs to have a good game and quarterback Heath Neibch (1,460 passing yards, 18 TDs) has to chip in.

The defense must keep the ball in front of it, much like a basketball team trying to keep an explosive guard from getting to the basket. And the Indians’ special teams probably has to produce a big play that either scores points or leads to them.

“It would be nice to keep their offense off the field as much as possible,” Thomas said. “We’ll have to be balanced and we’ll have to do everything we can to take advantage of the opportunities we might have.”

One thing Johnston City has in its favor is Austin Brown. The Wisconsin commit is the best athlete on the field every game. The Indians can throw to him, use him as a running back and lean on him to anchor the defense from his safety position.

Can Brown and his teammates make it 10 straight against the best team they’ve played since Nashville beat them 30-6 back in August?

“Our kids are excited for the opportunity,” Thomas said. “Our emphasis this week is that we’re going up there to win the football game. They pose a stiff challenge and we’ll have to play well, and mistake-free, to win the game.”

The winner earns a spot in the 2A quarterfinals next weekend against either Vandalia or Decatur St. Teresa.

