 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Prep Football

Prep Football | Mings named football coach at Mount Vernon

  • 0

Former Johnston City head coach Dan Mings has been tapped as the new football coach at Mount Vernon, his second stint at the Jefferson County school.

Mings guided the Indians to a 41-28 record from 2011-17, qualifying for the Class 2A playoffs five times in seven years. In his first run as the Rams' coach from 2001-10, Mings went 52-47 and earned six playoff berths. His 2005 team went 11-1 and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Since Mings' departure, Mount Vernon has won 18 games in 11 years, enduring five winless seasons in that span. It hasn't earned a playoff berth since 2013, when it went 7-4 and reached the second round in Class 5A.

The Rams went 0-9 last year under Greg Graves, who went 2-13 in two seasons.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News