Prep Football | Mings named football coach at Mount Vernon

Former Johnston City head coach Dan Mings has been tapped as the new football coach at Mount Vernon, his second stint at the Jefferson County school.

Mings guided the Indians to a 41-28 record from 2011-17, qualifying for the Class 2A playoffs five times in seven years. In his first run as the Rams' coach from 2001-10, Mings went 52-47 and earned six playoff berths. His 2005 team went 11-1 and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Since Mings' departure, Mount Vernon has won 18 games in 11 years, enduring five winless seasons in that span. It hasn't earned a playoff berth since 2013, when it went 7-4 and reached the second round in Class 5A.

The Rams went 0-9 last year under Greg Graves, who went 2-13 in two seasons.

