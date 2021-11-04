Prep Football | Monticello visits the undefeated Benton Rangers

The Monticello Sages come to Benton to take on the Rangers at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A football playoffs. It will be a game that could establish the Rangers as a team to be reckoned with.

“We need another good week of practice starting with film study to try to get a read on a very good team coming to town that is a few plays away from being 10-0,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “Last week we came out healthy, which is always a big thing this time of year.”

Monticello (8-2) has qualified for the playoffs for 11 straight years. The Sages started the season 6-0 but lost two of its next three, including a lost to Tolono Unity, 33-27, in the second to last game of the regular season.

“Benton looks very good,” said Monticello coach Cullen Welter. “They have a lot of good athletes and present a lot of challenges on both sides of the ball.”

Benton has made the playoffs the last two seasons, not counting the spring season when there weren’t any playoffs. The Rangers come into the game with a 10-0 record averaging 43.2 points a game and giving up just 53 total points, including six shutouts. Benton is one of four teams in Class 3A that are 10-0 joining Byron, Tolono Unity and Mount Carmel.

Last week the Rangers beat Southwestern 42-0 behind a dominating defense that held the Piasa Birds to just 96 total yards, including just 16 yards rushing on 28 carries.

“We had a shutout despite subbing our entire defense in the second half,” Groves said. “We played really good special teams and forced three turnovers and scored 42 points on 32 plays. We won in all three phases.”

Kaleb Vaughn had one interception that set up a touchdown and defensive end Patrick Stanley finished with two sacks.

The Rangers ran only 40 plays with Keegan Glover completing seven of eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Baumgarte caught just one pass, but that was for a 46-yard touchdown and Isaiah Ward caught one pass for a 16-yard touchdown.

“Baumgarte made an electric play he took to the house,” Groves said. “He caught a little screen pass and made about seven people miss.”

Zach Howell had three catches for 26 yards with Wyatt Upton one for 25 and Landon Bolen one for 20.

Upton led the Rangers in rushing with 69 yards on nine carries, including an 11-yard touchdown run. Glover had just 20 yards rushing on seven attempts, but scored twice on one-yard touchdown runs and returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown.

“They kicked off to Wyatt and he lateraled it back to Glover and he went 75 yards to the house,” Groves said. “I had told them at halftime ‘you go down the field and score we’ll put this thing out of reach for them’.”

Monticello beat Greenville, 42-7, in the first round. The Sages led 42-0 losing the shutout with 2:39 left in the third quarter.

“I was happy with our performance,” Welter said. “The game was played in sloppy conditions and Greenville was coming off a big win in Week 9. I thought we got out to a good start and we were able to maintain that effort throughout the game.”

The Sages offense ran only 42 plays and had just six first downs, but they scored quick and often with five of their six touchdowns on big plays with touchdown passes of 34, 46, 65 and 90 yards and a 44-yard touchdown run.

Senior tailback Jacob Tackett had two of the biggest plays the 90-yard touchdown pass and the 44-yard touchdown run. He was the leading rusher with 49 yards on nine carries. Tackett is also a starting cornerback on defense and had an interception.

Senior quarterback Joey Sprinkle threw five touchdown passes while completing 13-of-20 passes for 284 yards with no interceptions. Sprinkle is also the team’s punter and kicker.

“Sprinkle has a strong arm and runs well for his size,” Welter said. “Our rushing leader is Tackett. He is not very big but he has good speed.”

Sprinkle’s other three touchdown passes were 34 yards to junior tight end Spencer Mitze, 46 yards to senior flanker Triston Foran and 65 yards to junior tailback Tylor Bundy.

The defense forced three turnovers setting the tone on the first series with strong side linebacker Mitze intercepting Greenville’s first pass setting up Sprinkle’s first touchdown pass - a five-yarder to senior split end Peyton Scott.

The defense held the Comets to just 2.8 yards a carry (103 yards on 37 carries) and 193 yards passing (15-of-29). Freshman Evan Wassom led the defense with 11 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery caused by his brother senior middle linebacker Ashton Wassom, who is a three-year starter.

