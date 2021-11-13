Prep Football | Mount Carmel defeats Benton in the quarterfinals

MOUNT CARMEL – The hugs after the game Saturday were the ones that always come earlier than you want them to.

Benton’s football team bowed out of the Class 3A quarterfinals at Riverview Stadium, Mount Carmel scoring 16 points in the final 6 ½ minutes to secure a 30-14 win in a game much closer than the final score indicates.

“Having to say goodbye to that group of seniors sucks,” said Rangers coach Justin Groves.

Tears flowed shortly after the Golden Aces (12-0) ran out the clock to earn a spot in next weekend’s semifinals opposite Tolono Unity.

“We lost to a good team,” said quarterback Keegan Glover. “I think if we played them 10 times, we’d win five and they’d win five. Give them credit. Things didn’t work out our way today.”

The game turned on something most games do – the denial of a certain score. Starting late in the third quarter, Benton (11-1) carefully marched from its 12 to the Mount Carmel 6, using pinpoint passing and some well-selected misdirection runs from Glover.

For an instant, it appeared the Rangers grabbed the lead when Glover rolled left and found a diving Reid Baumgarte in the left front corner of the end zone. But Baumgarte’s collision with the turf dislodged the ball.

Glover then absorbed sacks on second and third down, leaving Jess Zepeda with a 31-yard field goal try from nearly straight-on. Groves thought the kick was good, as did others on the Benton sideline, but it was ruled wide left with 9:28 remaining.

“Talk about missing one by a few inches,” Groves said. “That was close. I’d make that same choice again.”

Instead of kicking off to the Aces with a lead that might have forced a run-first team to consider more passing, the Rangers remained on level ground. Mount Carmel then ripped off 20 and 24-yard runs that were combined with personal fouls against Benton.

Quarterback Blayne Sisson snuck over from the 1 on 3rd-and-goal for a 20-14 edge, but the Aces missed their second PAT kick of the day. A touchdown and successful conversion could still get the job done for the Rangers.

But Mount Carmel’s front four did what its secondary couldn’t do all day – halt Benton’s passing game. Luke Laws’ third sack of the day led to a 4th-and-long throw that was knocked down, one of just five incompletions by Glover.

Three plays later, Sisson broke a 3rd-and-2 run around left tackle for a 25-yard touchdown – his third of the day – and an insurmountable 28-14 advantage with three minutes left. An intentional grounding call with Glover about to be sacked in the end zone with 1:11 remaining rounded out the scoring.

The ending spoiled what was otherwise a stellar outing by Glover in his last Benton game. He hit 23 of 28 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Glover scrambled almost to the Aces’ sideline before flinging a 14-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Ward for a 7-0 Rangers lead with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

And after Mount Carmel tallied two touchdowns to grab a 14-7 second period advantage, Glover led a 77-yard drive by going 9 of 10 in the air. The last throw was an 11-yard dart to Baumgarte, who caught 12 passes for 113 yards, that tied the game with 48 seconds left in the half.

From there, the game remained tied until Benton couldn’t do what it did so often in a dominant year.

“Someone told me this group went 16-2 this calendar year,” said Groves, referring to a 5-1 spring season that preceded the fall’s accomplishments. “I know they’ve set the bar really high. This is a game of inches, sometimes feet, and we just didn’t get enough of those inches today.”

