Prep Football | Mount Vernon forfeits two games after administrative snafu

MOUNT VERNON — An administrative oversight regarding the filing of paperwork for a transfer student's eligibility has cost the Mount Vernon Rams football team two victories.

It was announced Thursday that the ineligible player appeared in two games - one a nonconference match with Troy Triad - and one a conference game with Belleville-Althoff. Those two schools pick up forfeit victories from Mount Vernon. The player, who was not named, is no longer a member of the active roster.

The Rams now go into Friday night's game at Cahokia with a record of 3-3 overall (2-1 in the South Seven Conference) instead of 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Centralia is now in first place in the South Seven by itself with a one-game lead on Mount Vernon.

The Rams play at Cahokia Friday, while the Orphans play host to Marion. Mount Vernon can still win the conference with a win over Cahokia this week and win at home next week against Centralia.

"This (forfeiture of games) doesn't matter to the kids or me," said Rams head coach Dan Mings. "All we care about right now is what's in front of us, and that would be Cahokia."

Mings said the player at the center of the paperwork snafu was a role player with the team and only appeared for 15 snaps combined in the games with Troy Triad and Althoff.

"We're just going to keep moving forward," Mings said. "People are going to think what they want to about us. We can't control that. We're just going to play the game."

According to a press release issued by WMIX 94 Radio, which covers the Mount Vernon High School games, high school administrators were notified of a potential ineligible player on the varsity football team. An internal investigation confirmed that assertion and the player was removed from the roster.

Per Illinois High School Association policy. the violation was self-reported by the high school for the IHSA to review. It was determined that the district failed to complete proper documentation to verify transfer eligibility of a student-athlete, specifically IHSA bylaw, 3.022.

The IHSA ruled that the school must forfeit the two games in which the student-athlete participated. The high school administration has taken steps to ensure that this violation doesn't happen again. A plan detailing these measures will be provided to the IHSA.

"At no time did any member of the MVTHS football coaching staff have any knowledge of the eligibility of this player," said Supt. Melanie Andrews. "Administration would like to apologize to our coaches, players, staff, and community for the procedural oversight. We are proud of our athletic programs and look forward to moving past this situation."