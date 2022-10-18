Prep Football | Mount Vernon goes from worst to first in South Seven Conference

MOUNT VERNON — In what has to be one of the most amazing turnarounds in Southern Illinois high school football history, the Mount Vernon Rams - winless for three consecutive seasons - captured the South Seven Conference championship last Friday by virtue of their 35-7 home win over Centralia.

The Rams - along with Cahokia, Centralia and Marion - all finished league play at 3-2, but the Rams were awarded the league title and automatic entry into the state playoffs as league champion because they allowed the fewest points defensively in games played against the other three schools.

Although their overall record is only 4-4 through eight weeks of the season, that is quite deceiving. They could and should be 6-2. Two of the losses were forfeits as the coaching staff used an ineligible player unbeknownst to them. An administrative paperwork snafu resulted in losses to Althoff Catholic of Belleville and Troy Triad. The latter was a nonconference match.

The only conference game the Rams have actually lost on the field of play came in Week 7 at home against Cahokia (32-26 in overtime).

Mount Vernon head coach Dan Mings used the word "resilient" multiple times when describing his team.

"We actually won the conference twice," he said. "Against Centralia, I told the kids that we needed to win by 24 points and we ended up winning by 28. We did what we had to do in order to win the conference."

Mings, who had a successful run at Mount Vernon several years ago, said he never doubted that there was enough talent to win in the King City, but admitted that the level of success has surprised him somewhat.

"I would say we are ahead of schedule - way ahead of expectations. It's taken a lot of hard work from the kids and by our coaching staff to get where we are at right now. I can't tell you how proud I am of this team. They have been focused from Day 1."

Mings said the next task at hand is finishing the regular season on a high note. The Rams must travel to Mount Carmel to take on the 8-0 Golden Aces - a perennial Class 3A and 4A powerhouse.

"I think I'd rather have a cakewalk in Week 9 than play a team like Mount Carmel," Mings joked. "They're an impressive football program. They have consistently been to the state semifinals and finals. Their quarterback - junior Blayne Sisson - is the best we will have faced this season. And their defense is stingy. They just line up and smack you in the mouth. You have to come ready to play."

Mings said that a win over the Golden Aces would result in a 5-4 record for the Rams and give them a better seed in the playoffs than if they enter at 4-5.

"Winning Friday could have an enormous impact on who we play and where we go," he said. "But the main thing is that we just keep getting better each week. The hard work will eventually pay off."

Perhaps it already has.