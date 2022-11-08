Prep Football | Mowery fills QB void quite well for Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — Call him a reluctant signal caller if you wish, but had senior Connor Mowery turned down the opportunity to play quarterback, the Johnston City Indians may have been in a world of hurt this fall.

Mowery is a third-year starting outside linebacker for the Tribe. Now you can add one-year of varsity quarterback to the list of his accomplishments. The only previous quarterback experience for Mowery was back in his freshman season. He then switched to wide receiver thereafter.

"Connor has done an excellent job for us at quarterback this season," said Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas. "He was kind of thrust into the role of running our double-wing offense and he has excelled at it. He has worked hard on his footwork, his throwing mechanics, and the overall nuances of the position."

In the Indians' offense, there is precious little throwing of the football, but when Mowery does heave it downfield, he has had an extraordinary amount of success. He has completed 10-of-17 passes for 299 yards and eight touchdowns.

That's right. Eight of his 10 pass completions on the season have gone for scores.

"He didn't even have to throw a pass this past Saturday against Arthur," Thomas said. "But he was 2-of-3 for 54 yards and two touchdowns the previous week against Flora."

Mowery is even used as a blocking back on certain play calls.

Thomas said last year's quarterback - Heath Neibch - also spent time with Mowery over the summer, teaching him how to move in the pocket and how to more accurately throw the ball.

"Connor has made so much improvement at the position since the summer. He has done a heck of a job leading this team," Thomas said.

Defensively, Mowery has been his old, steady self, preventing the running backs from getting outside containment and delivering big hits on occasion.

Mowery, who is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, said he was willing to step into the role of quarterback.

"Whatever is needed to help the team," the senior said. "It was certainly an adjustment at first, but the more I have played the position, the more comfortable I have gotten. It helped to have a little bit of experience there as a freshman. I was pretty locked into defense only before coach asked me to give it a try."

Mowery said team success overrides individual needs.

"It was a big relief to me that we won the conference and went undefeated during the regular season," he said. "I didn't want to be the one holding us back. I was constantly worried about turning the ball over. I'm not as worried about making mistakes anymore. I understand my role much better now."

Mowery said if things aren't clicking the way he would like on offense - which hasn't been all that often this season - he can always take out his frustrations on the defensive end.

"That's where I am the most comfortable," he said. "Stopping the run is always our No. 1 goal," Mowery said. "But once we got to the playoffs, we also had to worry about stopping the pass because more teams will throw the ball in the playoffs."

Looking ahead to Saturday's home quarterfinal game with Belleville Althoff, Mowery said he knows the Indians will have to play well to win.

"They're a South Seven Conference team. They are fast and athletic. We just have to come out and get after them," Mowery said. "We must be extremely focused as a team, not make many if any mistakes, and then capitalize when they make mistakes."

Thomas said he had a pretty good feeling Mowery would be the right choice to run the team's offense.

"His work ethic is just so good," the coach said. "He commands the huddle. In short, Connor has performed very well for us."

Thomas added that Mowery would like the opportunity to continue his football career beyond Johnston City.

"I think he would like to play a little college football somewhere next year - probably moreso on the defensive side, though."

Perhaps so, but the 11-0 Indians are glad to have the senior working both sides of the ball this fall.