Prep Football | Murphysboro and Harrisburg faceoff in key Ohio Division battle

HARRISBURG — Don't expect an air show when the Murphysboro Red Devils (5-1) come to call on the Harrisburg Bulldogs (4-2) Friday night in a key Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference battle. Think ground and pound instead.

In fact, it may only take 90 minutes to play the game as both teams are heavy run-oriented teams with the Red Devils sporting the Clemons brothers - Calvon and Devon as well as Ethan Finke - and the Bulldogs featuring Bryant Lester, Tyson Satterfield, Ross Rider and Sam Martin.

"I think it's going to be a good game," said Murphy head coach Gary Carter whose Red Devils stand 5-1 to date. "Harrisburg has some big guys up front and a big fullback (Lester) to hand the ball off to. We're going to have our work cut out for us defensively."

Carter said it sounds cliché, but the team that makes the fewest mistakes will likely win the ballgame.

"Defensively, we can't give up the big play, and we can't let them control the clock. To do so, we have to stop the fullback."

First-year Harrisburg head coach Matt Griffith described the upcoming match as a "game of wills" and said he's worried about defending against Murphy's potent run game.

"They can be explosive with the Clemons kids, in particular," Griffith said. "We've gotten better defensively each week, but we're going to have to be on top of our game against Murphy. Not only can they run power at you. They can run sweeps and counters. They're a very well-coached team."

Griffith said it's almost like "looking in the mirror" when facing the Red Devils.

"We run similar offenses. I think it should be a very interesting game," he said.

Carter said that while he expects the game to be dominated by a series of running plays on both sides, he is confident that his junior quarterback, Drew Caldwell, can dial up some offense through the air if needed.

"Drew's been throwing the ball well of late," Carter said. "The key is getting the ball to our playmakers in the open field, especially on first or second down. We don't want to be in a position where we have to throw on third and long."

Harrisburg will counter with quarterback Ben Gulley.

"Ben's had some success throwing the football. He's come through with some big plays for us," Griffith said.

Griffith added that the Bulldogs have to win at least one of its remaining three games in order to qualify for the state playoffs. After Friday's home tilt with Murphy, the Bulldogs must travel to Herrin in Week 8 and Carterville in Week 9. Harrisburg's two losses came at the hands of undefeated Benton and Salem.

"What I wanted to do when I came here was establish a winning culture, and I think we have accomplished that," Griffith said. "But now we need to take the next step by achieving a winning season. That's what makes this game with Murphysboro so important."

The Red Devils have already become playoff eligible with five wins on the season. A sixth win clinches a playoff berth, which is great incentive Friday.

"We just have to come ready to play," Carter said. "We're playing for a playoff bid. We need that sixth win. Winning this game (with Harrisburg) is important for us because it keeps our goal of winning the conference alive. I'm just hoping that having last week off (forfeit win over West Frankfort) doesn't hurt us in any way."

The Red Devils, whose only loss this fall is at the hands of Carterville, host Benton in Week 8 and close out the regular season with a game at Du Quoin on Week 9.

