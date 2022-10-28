Prep Football | Murphysboro firepower results in 41-28 win over Columbia

MURPHYSBORO – Defense? Who needs that when you have an explosive offense?

There was no shortage of points Friday on a near-perfect pre-Halloween night at Doc Bencini Field as the Murphysboro Red Devils built a 21-14 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Columbia Eagles, 41-28, in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

With the victory, the Red Devils improve to 8-2 on the season and advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Eagles close out their season at 7-3.

Columbia drew first blood with a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore fullback Cameron Janik. The point-after-kick by quarterback Dominic Voegele was true for a 7-0 lead with 3:28 to go in the first quarter. The 82-yard drive was highlighted by a 20-yard scramble by Voegele and 48-yard pass play from Voegele to receiver Zach Wetzel.

Murphysboro didn't take long to respond. With 11:20 to go in the second period, Murphysboro senior quarterback Drew Caldwell connected with Grayson Guthman from 18 yards out for the score. The TD was set up by a 9-yard run from Calvon Clemons. The PAT failed, however, and Columbia remained in the lead at 7-6.

The Eagles then drove to the Murphy 38 before turning it over on downs. The Red Devils took advantage. They put together a 62-yard drive that culminated with a five-yard TD run by Clemons at the 7:09 mark of the second period. The score was set up by a 48-yard pass play from Caldwell to Karmelo Abernathy. Clemons added the two-point conversion run for a 14-7 Murphysboro lead.

Columbia came roaring back after the home team turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles' 25. Wetzel caught a 62-yard pass from Voegele at the 2:08 mark of the second period. The score was preceded by a 16-yard run by Voegele. The PAT was good to tie the game at 14.

Clemons then took the ensuing kickoff and returned it to the 47. Multiple passes to Abernathy set up a 4-yard TD run with 13 seconds left in the half by Ethan Finke, who took a reverse handoff from Clemons. The PAT was good and Murphysboro led 21-14.

Murphysboro added to its lead at the 8:55 mark of the third period when Clemons ran to daylight and scored from 49 yards out. The PAT was good for a 28-14 advantage.

Again, the Eagles responded with a 32-yard pass play from Voegele to Brennan Weik, cutting the lead to seven at 28-21. The score came with 6:09 to play in the third quarter and came on the heels of a 35-yard pass play to Weik.

This time, it was Murphy's turn to respond.

With 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Caldwell fired a pass to Sam Herring that was snagged in the endzone, good for a 19-yard score to increase the lead to 35-21.

Clemons then put an exclamation point on the victory with a breakaway 73-yard run to put the Red Devils up 41-21 with 7:45 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles then fumbled deep in Murphy territory, denying any legitimate comeback effort. Columbia did, however, tack on one final score late in the fourth quarter - a 15-yard pass play from Voegele to Wetzel to make the final, 41-28.

Columbia's loss certainly couldn't be pinned on its quarterback. Voegele was sensational on the night, passing for over 300 yards and rushing for 94 more unofficially.

Murphysboro was paced by Clemons 225 yards rushing and three TDs. Caldwell completed 12 of 17 passes for 200 yards.