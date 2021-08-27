Prep Football | Murphysboro gets past Carbondale in overtime

MURPHYSBORO — A game for the ages ended with a play that they’ll talk about in Murphysboro for years and years.

Ethan Finke flipped a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trey Gillespie on the last play of the third overtime late Friday night, leading the Red Devils to a 46-43 win over Carbondale at Bencini Field.

The play capped a 3-hour, 36-minute instant classic and enabled Murphysboro to open its season with its first win over the Terriers since 2015.

After Ian Davis booted a 27-yard field goal on Carbondale’s possession in the third OT, the Red Devils were backed up to the 17 on 3rd-and-goal. But an encroachment flag on the Terriers and a 7-yard run by Devon Clemons got them to the 5.

Following a timeout, quarterback Drew Caldwell pitched to Finke, a halfback. But instead of running for the score, he stopped and lofted a pass to the wide-open Gillespie in the right front corner of the end zone.

“We put all our eggs in that one basket,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “You run plays all game and hope to set up something when you need it. One missed block and that could have turned out differently.