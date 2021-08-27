Prep Football | Murphysboro gets past Carbondale in overtime

MURPHYSBORO — A game for the ages ended with a play that they’ll talk about in Murphysboro for years and years.
Ethan Finke flipped a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trey Gillespie on the last play of the third overtime late Friday night, leading the Red Devils to a 46-43 win over Carbondale at Bencini Field.
The play capped a 3-hour, 36-minute instant classic and enabled Murphysboro to open its season with its first win over the Terriers since 2015.
After Ian Davis booted a 27-yard field goal on Carbondale’s possession in the third OT, the Red Devils were backed up to the 17 on 3rd-and-goal. But an encroachment flag on the Terriers and a 7-yard run by Devon Clemons got them to the 5.
Following a timeout, quarterback Drew Caldwell pitched to Finke, a halfback. But instead of running for the score, he stopped and lofted a pass to the wide-open Gillespie in the right front corner of the end zone.
“We put all our eggs in that one basket,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “You run plays all game and hope to set up something when you need it. One missed block and that could have turned out differently.
“But I’m super-proud of these kids and how they fought through adversity and cramps on a hot night. We do have things to clean up, but this is one we’re going to enjoy tonight.”
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first two overtimes, but failed to convert extra point kicks. Murphysboro’s miss prevented them from ending the game in one overtime, and a high snap kept Carbondale from perhaps prevailing in the second extra period.
Gabe Hillard rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 27 attempts for the Terriers, while Clemons compiled 109 yards and three scores on 18 carries. Carbondale quarterback Brock Bowlby was 14 of 27 for 211 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Terriers receiver DeMarcus Funchess hauled in eight passes for 113 yards and two scores.
Carbondale outgained the Red Devils 418-293, but committed a whopping 16 penalties for 88 yards and committed four turnovers. Murphysboro was flagged 10 times for 60 yards, but made just one turnover.
“That was a big stat in the game, the turnovers,” Carter said.
In the days prior to the game, the storyline was that each team was breaking in a new quarterback. But that was eclipsed about 90 minutes before kickoff.
That’s when it was learned that Terriers coach Bryan Lee would miss the game due to a personal matter. Athletic director Gwen Poore told The Southern Illinoisan in a text message that Lee would return to the team Monday and is expected to coach next Friday at Granite City.
Defensive coordinator Ben Campos filled in as interim coach and found his team playing from behind just 17 seconds into the game. After Jake Struthers gobbled up an onside kick and returned it to the Carbondale 30, Caldwell beat an all-out blitz and hit Calvon Clemons on a screen pass to the left.
The speedy Clemons did the rest, galloping untouched into the front corner of the end. Two offsides penalties led Carter to go for two, and Devon Clemons converted for an 8-0 advantage.
That was it for anyone’s offense for a while. The teams combined for four straight 3-and-outs before the Terriers found traction with a couple of first downs. Then they made a huge mistake.
Calvon Clemons jumped an out route and picked off the pass, turning a potential tying score into a 72-yard pick-six that gave the Red Devils a 14-0 lead.
Bowlby bounced back nicely from the miscue. He led an 80-yard touchdown drive that featured Gabe Hillard’s 45-yard run and ended with DeMarcus Funchess’ 23-yard reception on an underthrown ball near the right front corner of the end zone, making it 14-7 39 seconds into the second quarter.
Neither team scored for the half’s remainder, but they crowded five scores into less than nine minutes of the third quarter. Devon Clemons’ 2-yard run made it 21-7 Red Devils at the 10:39 mark, cashing in a fumble recovery on the second half kickoff.
Bowlby answered by finding Funchess for a 22-yard touchdown with 6:01 left, taking advantage of a busted coverage. But Calvon Clemons responded with an electrifying 99-yard kickoff return that took only 10 seconds and upped the margin back to 14.
The Terriers fought back with two Hillard scores in 89 seconds. First, he made a man miss behind the scrimmage line and zipped 15 yards to cut the margin to seven. Then he equalized by taking a short pass from Bowlby and turning it into a 13-yard touchdown, jumping over the right front pylon to make it 28-28 with 2:09 remaining.