Prep Football | Murphysboro hosts Carterville in cross division battle

The Murphysboro football team opened the season finding a way to beat two good teams, Carbondale at home and Anna-Jonesboro at The Pit. Friday at 7 p.m. they will host a solid Carterville club that fought valiantly in its 23-6 opening loss to Benton on the road and dominated Herrin last week at home.
“We’re not a large team, but we’re scrappy,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “The team that plays the hardest the longest is going to win the game and I think that’s what we did.”
Murphysboro (2-0) from the SIRR Ohio Division beat Anna-Jonesboro 27-7 riding the legs of junior fullback Devon Clemons, who ran for 200 yards on 13 carries with three long touchdowns, and a shut-down defense to break open the game that was tied 7-7 at the half.
“Devon is pretty much an internal runner,” Carter said. “Last Friday he hit a couple cutback lanes on his long runs and they didn’t have answer for that.”
The running game was a family affair with Devon’s older brother Calvon scoring an insurance touchdown on a 59-yard run with 4:26 remaining following an interception by sophomore defensive back Zach Naas.
“Calvon is an explosive kid who’s really good in the open field,” Carter said. “Our halfbacks are kind of a hybrid between running backs and receivers.”
The Red Devils finished with 339 yards total offense that included 292 yards rushing on 22 carries for 13.3 yards a carry. Junior quarterback Drew Caldwell completed 2-of-5 passes for 47 yards with one interception.
“We’ll throw the ball when we want to rather than when we have to,” Carter said. “This is Caldwell’s first year as the starter. He’s a smart kid with a good arm, who can run our system.”
Murphysboro took the lead in the first quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run by Clemons. Anna-Jonesboro tied the game in the second quarter on a four-yard run by quarterback Gavin Osman at the end of a 13 play, 85-yard drive.
Clemons gave the Red Devils the lead 1:51 into the third quarter on a 65-yard run up the middle. The defense then stopped a drive with Grayson Guthman recovering a fumble at the Murphysboro 15 yard-line.
Three plays later Clemons scored his third touchdown on a 70-yard run to up the lead to 21-7 with 8:02 left in the game.
“The first half we only had the ball three times scoring once and punting twice and they had the ball most of the third quarter, but we scored on three big plays and that’s what kind of broke their back,” Carter said. “In fact we ran only 29 plays for the game if I have that right.”
Defensively the Red Devils held the Wildcats to 4.4 yards a carry (198 yards on 45 carries) and 38 yards passing on 1-of-3 completions. Murphysboro forced four turnovers recovering three of four fumbles with one interception.
“We did a really good job of holding A-J down,” Carter said. “Carterville is very athletic with a couple good receivers and their quarterback is a threat both running and passing and they are big up front, so we have our work cut out for us. And we’re playing at home and that’s an advantage for us.”
Carterville (1-1) from the Mississippi Division rebounded from its loss to Benton in a big way beating Herrin, 46-6, out gaining the Tigers 460 to 139 yards.
“Coming out of the Benton game we were trying to spread the ball around a bit more getting it into the hands of our playmakers and try to find some mismatches,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “We did a good job of high percentage passes and give our kids an opportunity to make a move and they did. I thought we made them defend us sideline to sideline and stretched their defense a little thin, so we could run through the holes up the middle and we had a good night with three different guys hit pretty big on the rushing.”
Receiver Townsend Barton had a breakout game rushing with 96 yards on five carries that included back-to-back touchdown runs of 33 and 54 yards at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, respectively. The senior came into the game with just four yards rushing on nine carries.
Tailback Ethan Lannom also had a strong game with 94 yards rushing on 12 carries and three touchdowns. The senior scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:55 left in the first quarter on a five-yard run and scored the other two in the third quarter on an 18-yard run and a one-yard dive.
First year starting quarterback Andrew Hellriegel had almost a perfect game completing 13-of-14 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns with his only incompletion just off Barton’s fingers in the end zone. The junior also was a force on the ground with 86 yards on 12 carries.
“Hellriegel was our JV quarterback and varsity backup last year,” Diel said. “He’s throwing the ball well and getting in the hands of our receivers.”
Hellriegel’s favorite target was wide receiver Blake Burkey with seven catches for 130 yards. The junior finished the first half with back-to-back touchdown catches of nine yards with 7:40 remaining and 26 yards with 37.4 seconds left.
“We were able to spread it around the passing game as well getting a lot of people involved,” Diel said. “We did a good job up front and blocked on the perimeter as well. We just have to continue to improve in those areas.”
Defensively, the Lions allowed just 83 yards on 24 carries while holding the Tigers quarterback to 6-of-13 passes for 56 yards and two interceptions. The Lions also forced five fumbles, recovering two.
“Coach Carter has a very difficult offense to defend that puts a major strain on you defensively,” Diel said. “We’re going to have to be very disciplined making sure we’re reading keys, staying home and taking care of our responsibilities then we’ll have a shot.”