Prep Football | Murphysboro hosts Carterville in cross division battle

“We did a really good job of holding A-J down,” Carter said. “Carterville is very athletic with a couple good receivers and their quarterback is a threat both running and passing and they are big up front, so we have our work cut out for us. And we’re playing at home and that’s an advantage for us.”

Carterville (1-1) from the Mississippi Division rebounded from its loss to Benton in a big way beating Herrin, 46-6, out gaining the Tigers 460 to 139 yards.

“Coming out of the Benton game we were trying to spread the ball around a bit more getting it into the hands of our playmakers and try to find some mismatches,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “We did a good job of high percentage passes and give our kids an opportunity to make a move and they did. I thought we made them defend us sideline to sideline and stretched their defense a little thin, so we could run through the holes up the middle and we had a good night with three different guys hit pretty big on the rushing.”

Receiver Townsend Barton had a breakout game rushing with 96 yards on five carries that included back-to-back touchdown runs of 33 and 54 yards at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, respectively. The senior came into the game with just four yards rushing on nine carries.