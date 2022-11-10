Prep Football | Murphysboro seeks upset at Sacred Heart-Griffin

SPRINGFIELD — There's no sugar-coating it. The Murphysboro Red Devils football team has a monumental task ahead of it Saturday when it travels to Springfield to take on Sacred Heart-Griffin in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

The boys from west Jackson County will be taking on a super power in football that - until this year - has mostly competed in Class 5A.

The Cyclones are 11-0 this season and are a No. 1 seed in the playoff bracket. They have won five state championships under veteran head coach Ken Leonard, the father of Rochester head coach, Derek Leonard. This also marks Ken Leonard's last year as head coach.

The 9-2 Red Devils are fresh off a come-from-behind 20-16 win last Saturday over formerly unbeaten, Macomb. It marked the second straight year that Murphysboro knocked the Bombers out of postseason play.

Sacred Heart-Griffin trailed Waterloo early in the fourth quarter last week, but rallied to post a 28-16 road victory. It was only the second time all season that SHG had not forced a running clock against its foe.

Of its 11 wins, the Cyclones have outscored their opponents, 591-95. By comparison, Murphysboro has outscored its opponents, 435-205.

"They have a very good football program - in fact, one of the best programs in the entire state," said Red Devils head coach Gary Carter of the Cyclones. "They have several great athletes and play in a very strong conference (Central State Eight).

"They will be tough to beat," Carter said. "For us to stay in the game with them, we are going to have to take care of the football, make some first downs, and eventually score some touchdowns. The longer we hold onto the ball, the longer we keep it out of their hands."

Carter said the Red Devils aren't going to make any drastic changes to their offense or defense this week.

"We're the No. 6 seed. We're just going to go up there and give them everything we've got and then some," the coach said. "If they win, they win. But we're not planning to make things easy for them. We're going up there to win, too. You never know what's going to happen. That's why you play the games. Who knows? Maybe, they will overlook us a little."

Statistically speaking, Cyclones quarterback Tyaire Lott has completed 147-of-196 passes through 11 games for 2,245 yards and 31 touchdowns against only one interception.

Top receiver is Madixx Morris with 41 catches for 704 yards and nine scores. Keshon Singleton had 31 catches and eight touchdowns and Jake Hamilton has 24 catches and one touchdown.

Leading the rushing attack for the Cyclones is Errol Sanders with 394 yards and 13 touchdowns on only 61 carries.

"I can see that Murphysboro is a very well-coached team," Leonard said. "They have some good athletes and will be tough to deal with. We will have to play well to win."

Leonard said he had to sit out last weekend's game with Waterloo because of the flu.

"I thought we kind of had a stinker game last week, really our first one all season," the veteran coach said. "Offensively, we struggled. Defensively, we played pretty well, holding Waterloo to field goals instead of touchdowns for the most part. We also had two or three touchdowns called back on penalties. So, we had a lot of things to fix in practice this week."

Murphysboro is led by senior running back Devon Clemons, who has amassed 1,819 yards on 213 carries. He has also accounted for 30 touchdowns, believed to be a school record.

Quarterback Drew Caldwell has thrown for 1,535 yards and 17 scores and Grayson Guthman is tops in receiving with 23 catches for 508 yards and five TDs.

"They run a spread offense with a quarterback who can sling it," Carter said. "They run a lot of screens out of their offensive schemes. We will have to cover the whole width of the field against them."

Game time at Ken Leonard Field in Springfield is 2 p.m. Saturday.