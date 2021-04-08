Prep Football | Murphysboro set to take on Benton

Benton’s Tabor Field on Friday night will host two football teams that have outscored opponents 191-0 in their last five combined games.

The 3-0 Rangers host the 2-1 Murphysboro Red Devils in a Southern Illinois River-to-River Ohio matchup with important conference standing ramifications based on the winner. Benton matches Herrin undefeated through three weeks, while Murphysboro sits at third hoping to crack into the upper echelon.

“Our motto from Day One has been to get better,” said Red Devils coach Gary Carter, whose team has pitched 27-0 shutouts in back-to-back weeks. “The challenge is right there in front of us, Benton hasn’t surrendered a point this season and it comes down to can our kids make plays.”

Carter’s referring to the 137-0 point differential that Benton has slapped on opponents like West Frankfort (53-0), Harrisburg (42-0) and most recently Massac County (42-0) through the first half of a six-game schedule.

The Rangers are outperforming opponents to a point where coach Justin Groves is resting his starters in the second half to get his underclassmen more varsity experience. His teams' leads at halftime have gone: 28, 28 and 35, but what kind of challenge does Murphysboro’s run-first offense present?