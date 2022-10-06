Prep Football | Murphysboro to host Harrisburg in key conference battle

MURPHYSBORO — It's Homecoming this week in Murphysboro as the Red Devils entertain Harrisburg on Friday night in a key Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference battle.

The Red Devils (5-1 overall and 3-0 in the league) scored early and often last week in cruising past West Frankfort, 66-7. The Bulldogs (4-2 overall and 2-1 in the league) are coming off a 24-21 loss at home to Benton.

Harrisburg must win at Murphy and then at home next week against Herrin and then hope Murphy defeats Benton next week to force a three-way tie for the league crown.

Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter said he knows the Bulldogs are a formidable opponent and will give his ballclub its best shot in an attempt to stay in the conference race.

"I'm glad we're home for this one," Carter said. "Harrisburg has some athletes. We're going to have to play hard and well to reach our goal of a conference championship. We must execute in all phases of the game to win. When I look at Harrisburg, I see good speed and good size. Offensively, they have some backs (Tevin Godsey, Karmelo Downey and Ross Rider) who can run and catch the ball out of the backfield."

Carter said his team simply needs to focus on playing the game the way it knows how.

"We have to worry about us," he said. "We can't turn the ball over or miss blocks and tackles. And we're not going to overlook anybody we play. It's important that we play well."

Carter said that while it's true that the Bulldogs' backs are to the wall and really need the win, his team can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Harrisburg. Six wins is an automatic qualifier.

The Red Devils are led in passing by senior signal caller Drew Caldwell. He has completed 55-of-81 passes for 1,038 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception.

Top running back is senior Devon Clemons, who has amassed 871 yards on 98 carries with 15 touchdowns and only one fumble. Top receiver is senior Grayson Guthman, who has 16 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns.

"We have been doing a nice job of distributing the ball on offense," Carter said.

The veteran head coach added that besides Caldwell, Clemons and Guthman, he has received solid production from Ethan Finke and Ethan Sunny, as well as four tight ends who have rotated in this season (Sam Herring, Josh Cano, Kevin Hale and Lane Mills).

"We have a lot of weapons," he said. "I think Drew has done a fine job of managing the game. He gets the ball where it needs to go."

Carter added that the Week 3 loss to Carterville has, in some ways, helped his team.

"Carterville is a very good team, but we didn't put our best foot forward in that game. We found out that we weren't the best team - that we had to improve if we want to realize some of our goals like a conference championship. I told the kids that sometimes you have to go through adversity to achieve great things. And so far, they have responded."

Harrisburg head coach Matt Griffith said he expects his ballclub to bounce back from the home loss to Benton with a strong effort at Murphysboro on Friday.

"The kids have been really focused in practice this week," Griffith said. "We know that in order to beat a good team like Murphysboro we are going to have to play close to a perfect game.

"Anytime you're on the road, it's a challenge, but especially when you play at Murphysboro," Griffith said. "They have a really tough environment to play in. We must do our job - limit our mistakes and force some turnovers to win. Lock in and play."

Griffith said Murphysboro employs much of the same offensive tactics that the Bulldogs do.

"They do some misdirection with double handoffs. They throw the ball to the backs out of the backfield a lot more than last year. They have some good athletes - a lot of weapons. They are also very well coached."

Harrisburg has switched to a sophomore quarterback in Owen Rann.

"Owen is more of a pocket passer with a big, strong arm," Griffith said. "He gives us that deep-ball threat. Jack Ford, our senior quarterback, is much more mobile than Owen and gives us the ability to mix things up on offense. He is valuable to us in many ways."

Junior Karmello Downey had a breakout game for the Bulldogs last week at running back against Benton.

He rushed for 131 yards on only six carries, including a long run of 73 yards, and scored two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 19 yards. Senior Ross Rider continued his solid season with 95 yards on 18 carries. Junior Tevin Godsey caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.