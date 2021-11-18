Prep Football | Nashville hosts Decatur St. Teresa in state semifinal game

NASHVILLE — Two years ago the road to the IHSA 2A football championship game for the Nashville Hornets went through Pana and Decatur St. Teresa and this year its 'deja vu', as the sixth seed Hornets beat previously undefeated Pana at home last week in the quarterfinals and will now host undefeated No. 1 seed St. Teresa Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Everyone involved is excited about this opportunity, the players, coaches, and the whole community,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek. “The fact that we get to play the game at home just makes it that much more special for us. We just want to go out and play well and represent our school and the town of Nashville.”

Nashville comes into the game with an 11-1 record and a 16-game home winning streak dating back to the 2018 playoffs when they lost in the first round to Tri-Valley 14-7. Since then, the Hornets have won 13 straight regular season games by an average score of 47.8 to 13.9 and three playoff games by the average score of 39.7 to 12.7, including last weeks win over Pana, 43-19.

“Our kids have came out and competed well in each round,” Kozuszek said. “Each game we have had a good mix of run and pass, and it will be key to establish both in this game as well. Defensively we have to limit big plays and avoid getting into a shootout with them.”

Last week against Pana, senior running back Connor Gladson scored four touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 34 carries. Senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski completed 10-of-23 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, including a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ben Reid in the third quarter. Senior Isaac Turner caught seven passes for 189 yards and one touchdown catch of 45 yards in the second quarter.

St. Teresa comes in with a 12-0 record after beating Breese Mater Dei at home, 48-14 in the quarterfinals, Vandalia, 68-14 in the second round and Flora, 62-7 in the first round.

Nashville beat the Bulldogs in 2019 in Decatur, 35-21, to advance to the state title game for the second time in the program’s history, joining the 1998 team.

In a comment made after the Mater Dei game to the Decatur Herald & Review, St. Teresa senior running back Denim Cook summed up the feeling on the team heading into the rematch, "I remember that loss like it was yesterday. It brings trauma when I think about it, but we are going to be ready. It is like a revenge game for us. We are going to be pumped up because we are going to their house and we are coming to take what is ours."

Last week Cook rushed for 301 yards on 36 carries averaging 8.4 yards a carry and scoring four touchdowns, including a 41-yarder in the first quarter. Cook comes into the game with 2,257 yards rushing on 190 carries with 34 rushing touchdowns. Cook has also caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

“Needless to say they are good, there is a reason they have been ranked #1 all year long and have not been challenged much along the way,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek said. “Their running back, Cook, is the real deal. His combination of size and speed is impressive, and is something we just don't see much at our level. Although he gets much of the attention, they have playmakers all over the field on both sides of the ball. They have really good team speed and play with good physicality. How our kids match that physicality will be a big factor in the game.”

Junior quarterback Joe Brummer has completed 50-of-89 passes for 978 yards with 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Senior Tre Spence is the leading receiver with 22 catches for 545 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0