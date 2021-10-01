Prep Football | Nashville used a big third quarter to beat Carterville and clinch playoff berth

NASHVILLE — The showdown became a beatdown in the third quarter.

Blowing open a one-touchdown game with what its players and coaches called their best quarter, Nashville eviscerated Carterville 49-13 Friday night to take charge of the SIRR Mississippi race.

The Hornets (5-1, 2-0) rattled off 28 points in less than eight minutes of the third period, cashing in turnovers and short fields as they physically overwhelmed the Lions (4-2, 2-1).

“The big thing was we cut down on penalties,” said star receiver Isaac Turner. “We had multiple penalties in the first half and we had maybe one after halftime. I’d say that was our best quarter of the year, especially against that caliber of team.”

Carterville entered the night with four straight wins, but never looked close to being Nashville’s equal physically. While it didn’t help that two-way lineman Charlie Howerton is out for the season’s remainder with a knee injury, the Lions managed just 7 yards on 23 rushes.

Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel hit 11 of 24 passes for 155 yards and a score, but also tossed two interceptions and absorbed three sacks – all in Carterville’s nightmare third quarter.

“I liked our matchups up front,” said Hornets coach Stephen Kozuszek, “but we still had to make sure we didn’t allow chunk plays on the outside to their running game. We kept them from doing that and then we were able to get after the quarterback.”

Meanwhile, Nashville achieved great balance. Kolten Gajewski threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, two to Turner, and Connor Gladson added 106 yards and two scores on the ground. The Hornets finished the night with 490 total yards.

Gladson initiated the third quarter onslaught with a 6-yard touchdown run, four plays after a Lions’ fumble. Evan Knolhoff’s interception led to Gajewski’s 5-yard scoring jaunt at the 7:43 mark for a 28-7 lead.

Turner high-pointed Gajewski’s throw to the left front pylon of the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 6:08 remaining that made it 35-7. The duo replicated the same play with 2:33 on the clock from 24 yards out to wrap up the assault.

“He can make some bad throws look good,” Gajewski said of Turner, who had six receptions for 136 yards.

Turner’s 17-yard run on the fourth quarter’s first play led to a continuous running clock for the game’s final 11:50.

Nashville made its early game plan apparent. They ran the ball between the tackles out of a no-huddle alignment, occasionally clicking off snaps at 15-second intervals. It worked on its second possession when it got the ball at the Carterville 43 after Turner recovered a fumble.

The Hornets scored in four plays, Gladson barreled 9 yards up the middle with 7:36 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

While Nashville was able to establish a ground game, the Lions simply couldn’t. Nine first half rushes netted a negative 7 yards. Whether they tried to get to the boundary or test the interior, the visitors got nowhere.

After getting their run attack going, the Hornets went up top to build a 14-0 lead. Gajewski threw a perfect strike from the Carterville 48 down the right sideline to Ben Reid, who caught it in stride against good coverage and lunged into the end zone with 1:53 left in the first.

However, the Lions hung around for the half’s remainder as their defense got stops, taking advantage of Nashville mistakes. A holding penalty erased a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gajewski to Turner on a tunnel screen.

Finally, Carterville made a big play on offense. Hellriegel found Burkey on a hitch. Burkey made a man miss and had nothing but grass in front of him, racing 67 yards to score with 3:03 left in the half.

That enabled the Lions to crawl within 14-7 at half despite being outgained 218-130 and managing only three first downs.

