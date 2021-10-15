Prep Football | Nashville wins Mississippi Division title with win over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — On a cold and rainy Friday night at Van Meter Field, Nashville took over the game in the second quarter to beat Du Quoin 37-14, to win the SIRR Mississippi Division for the second year in a row.

“The last time we beat them at Van Meter was in 2004 in the playoffs and the last time it’s happened in regular season was 1998, so its been a long time a coming,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek. “It was also the last time we won the conference in back-to-back years was 1997 and 1998. So we had a couple things on our plate we were trying to get done to get those monkeys off our back. Credit our kids for coming out and playing well in a tough venue."

Nashville (7-1) extended its winning streak to six game and won the conference with a perfect 4-0 record with only West Frankfort left on its regular season schedule while Du Quoin dropped to 2-2 in the conference standings and 4-4 on the season to make its final game of the season against Murphysboro a make or break game if the Indians are to make the playoffs.

“It was tough sledding early on offense,” said Du Quoin coach Derek Beard. “We talked about all week we had to execute our offense and play a clean game, but we didn’t. You can’t give them the ball on our 10-yard line and expect good things to happen. So now there is no doubt about it we have to win next week.”

The Hornets used their inside and outside rushing attack to good advantage with Mr. Inside senior Connor Gladson finishing with 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Mr. Outside senior Ian Blazier was just as good with 134 yards rushing on 14 carries.

“I thought our inside and our outside game was really good and passing game was what it needed to be,” Kozuszek said.

The Nashville offense racked up 27 first downs and scored on its last drive of the first quarter and its first three drives of the second quarter to take a 27-0 lead.

“Outside of our second drive when we let the weather get to us a little bit and our fumble on the first drive, but other than that I was happy how we executed,” Kozuszek said. “Our defense played so well in the first half we didn’t have to be as explosive on offense. Then obviously that second quarter we exploded.”

The game started in a rain and the slippery ball resulted in four fumbles in the first quarter with Nashville losing one of its three and Du Quoin losing its only fumble.

Following a lost fumble at the Du Quoin 41 and a punt the Hornets began their third possession at their own 10 following a 46-yard punt by David Lee. Nine plays later Isaac Turner ran over left end for the final 15 yards for the score. The extra point kick was wide leaving Nashville with a 6-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

Du Quoin began its next drive on its own 15 and fumbled on the first play where Even Knolhoff recovered on the Indian 13. It took five plays that included a 10-yard penalty for a block in a back for the Hornets to score on an eight-yard pass to Turner from Kolten Gajewski. Eduardo Garibay kicked the point and Nashville upped its lead to 13-0 with 10:58 left in the second quarter.

Du Quoin was held to a three-and-out setting up the Hornets at their own 40 after the punt. The drive lasted just two minutes and four seconds and five plays with Gajewski scoring from the one. Garibay drilled the point to up the lead to 20-0 with 7:44 left in the first half.

The Nashville defense stopped the Indians on downs on the next possession at the Hornet 42. This time the four-play drive lasted just one minute and three seconds before Gladson ran it in from the four. Garibay was good again and Nashville led 27-0 with 3:03 remaining.

Nashville went for an onside kick on the kickoff and Du Quoin recovered on its own 47. The Indians immediately got the ball rolling starting with an eight-yard run by Jonathan Hamilton.

Five plays later facing a 4th-and-5 at the Nashville 35, Lee connected with Gage Green for 10 yards and then on a busted play found Nishan Woody in the right corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Freshman Joey Wood kicked the extra point and the Indians cut the lead to 27-7 with 46.9 seconds remaining. The score remained that way at the half.

The Indians took the second half kickoff and drove from its own 35 to the Nashville 37, but the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-18. The Hornets drove to the Du Quoin nine where Garibay kicked a 26-yard field goal.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter Nashville forced another punt and took over at its own 46. Gladson opened with a 13-yard run and Gajewski followed with a 23-yard pass to Turner. Gladson finished the drive with an eight-yard run to get the ball down to the 10 and finished with a 10-yard touchdown run. Garibay chipped the point in and the Hornets led 37-7 with 10:40 left in the game.

Woody teamed up with backup quarterback Camden Waller with 37.6 seconds remaining in the game for a 54-yard catch and run. Wood kicked the point for the final margin.

