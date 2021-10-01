Prep Football | Newsom catches three touchdowns, Marion rolls past Althoff

MARION — Four different players intercepted passes in the first half and Venson Newsom caught three touchdowns as Marion rolled to a 49-14 victory over Belleville Althoff Catholic in the annual Pink Out game at Wildcat Stadium.

Tyler Cima, Walker Fox, Jake Bruce and Mason Gooch all picked off Althoff quarterback Alex Poettker to help the Wildcats build a 28-0 lead by halftime.

"We haven't done that in a long time," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "I'm really proud of the guys for getting that turnover ratio up and getting us the ball back."

Cima's pick led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Brody Larson, which was set up by a nifty trick play pass from Evan Noelle to Newsom.

Larson later went in from 3 yards for a score after big plays from Lukas Shrum and Cole Bundren to make it 14-0. Then after Fox's interception, Newsom drifted under a 43-yard pass from Noelle for his first touchdown.

Shrum broke free for a 27-yard score after Bruce's interception. That came after a nice gain by Gooch after taking a pass over the middle. Shrum had 99 rushing yards at the half and finished with 12 carries for 132 yards.

"We had a lot of guys make contributions," Martin said. "Lukas just continues. What I love about it too is he had a couple of big runs called back and he kept plugging away. He handled it well and didn't point the finger. He went and sat with the offensive line on the sideline and said I've got to keep doing my job and not worry about it. Then he finally got some big runs and they did a great job for him up front."

Marion's defense held after Althoff went on a large march at the end of the second quarter and eventually got the ball when Gooch collected his interception.

Althoff got on the board after a successful onside kick to start the second half, cashing in with a 5-yard run by Malik Nave.

But the Wildcats added to their lead with a 22-yard run by Tommy Wiseman before Newsom made a pair of highlight-reel catches with his athleticism. The latter of which came on a high leap and resulted in a 41-yard touchdown.

Newsom, a 6-foot-3 senior, finished with four catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

"If you've got playmakers you need to get them the football and not overcomplicate things," Martin said. "I think we're all guilty of that. We want to get a guy like him the ball. I've got a number of guys I consider playmakers, but Venson is pretty special and he keeps rising to the occasion and doing big things for us."

Noelle completed 9-of-17 passes for 225 yards and the three touchdowns to Newsom as Marion improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the South Seven Conference.

Althoff dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the league.

"We made a few mistakes early that cost us a little bit and had a few penalties that we were able to overcome," Martin said. "But overall, I'm really happy with the kids' effort. It was a good night and a lot of people contributed. We did a lot of really good things.

"We're kind of perfectionists and kind of picky about little things and they're stuff we've got to get better at there's no doubt. But I'm happy where we're at right at this moment."

Marion remains at home this coming Friday to face Centralia.

