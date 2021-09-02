Prep Football | Perfect storm: Carterville honors '96 champs

In the quarterfinals, it was Massac County that couldn’t stand up to the Lions, falling 31-8. That set up a semifinal matchup with perennial power Du Quoin that Carterville won 28-21 in overtime, giving it a spot in the title game alongside 12-1 Spring Valley.

On a 36-degree day with light rain and a south wind blowing at 14 miles per hour in Normal, it was Diel who got the Lions off to a fast start. His interception and 35-yard return to the 4-yard line set up a Billy Pinkston touchdown that made it 7-0 just over seven minutes into the game.

Another pick led to Brock Lovelace's 1-yard score and a 14-0 advantage 2:03 before the half, but Spring Valley got on the board 29 seconds before the half to make it 14-6. Spring Valley owned the third quarter, tying the game at 14, and then scored 47 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 20-14 lead.

Disaster struck on the kickoff as Spring Valley recovered a loose ball at the Carterville 22. Another touchdown and the game was pretty much over.

At that point, a lesser team folds. Not Carterville, not with its skill, toughness and intelligence.

“Everyone on that team was smart,” Martin said. “The ones who weren’t book-smart were football-smart. You only had to tell them something once and they would figure out how to adjust.”