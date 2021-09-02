Prep Football | Perfect storm: Carterville honors '96 champs

Carterville’s football team hosts Williamson County rival Herrin on Friday night at 7 p.m. That’s one battle they can win.
Watching them in the stands will be members of the 1996 team, who will be celebrating the 25-year anniversary of their 14-0 season that ended with a Class 3A championship. That’s a battle no group of Lions before or since can win.
“It was the perfect storm – talented players, great assistant coaches, great chemistry,” said coach Kerry Martin, now at Marion. “All I had to do was not screw it up.”
How Martin and that Carterville team won is instructive. Sure, there was talent. Yes, there was size and speed. All the physical attributes that most championship teams possess were a part of that squad.
But there were other intangible factors at play that served as a binding agent – think of mayonnaise in honey mustard sauce, for instance – to bring all the other ingredients together. There was a touch of intelligence, a dash of motivation and an ounce or two of self-policing.
“That group had been close all the way growing up,” said current Lions coach Brett Diel, who played for that team. “They had that chemistry. No one wanted to let each other down. We would rip on each other, but let someone else do it and we would circle the wagons for each other.”
Expectations were high going into the season. Carterville went 8-2 in 1995 and added a key transfer, Johnston City’s Kenny Richard, to a veteran lineup. There were playmakers sprinkled throughout the team.
Martin remembers the Lions possessing excellent depth, pointing out that their scout teams often gave the starters great looks at the opponents’ schemes during practice. While they didn’t play much, particularly in the postseason, those players helped Carterville go 8-2 in 1997.
But until then, it was this group’s turn to play for a title. After rolling through the regular season at 9-0, the Lions were handed some extra motivation by the IHSA. Instead of staying in Class 2A, they were bumped up to 3A for the postseason.
That meant instead of playing unfamiliar faces from 2-4 hours away, they would play the bigger River-to-River schools. As remains the case today, a game against a SIRR opponent was a bit of a “cause” game for a Black Diamond program.
“It made us practice harder,” Diel said. “We felt like we had something to prove. It goes back to the concept of disrespect. We knew we had the ability, and that just gave us extra motivation.”
First up was Herrin, which was eliminated 24-12. Next on the agenda was Murphysboro, coming off a 41-18 whipping of Pana. But the Red Devils joined Herrin on the sidelines after Carterville nipped them 23-21.
In the quarterfinals, it was Massac County that couldn’t stand up to the Lions, falling 31-8. That set up a semifinal matchup with perennial power Du Quoin that Carterville won 28-21 in overtime, giving it a spot in the title game alongside 12-1 Spring Valley.
On a 36-degree day with light rain and a south wind blowing at 14 miles per hour in Normal, it was Diel who got the Lions off to a fast start. His interception and 35-yard return to the 4-yard line set up a Billy Pinkston touchdown that made it 7-0 just over seven minutes into the game.
Another pick led to Brock Lovelace's 1-yard score and a 14-0 advantage 2:03 before the half, but Spring Valley got on the board 29 seconds before the half to make it 14-6. Spring Valley owned the third quarter, tying the game at 14, and then scored 47 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 20-14 lead.
Disaster struck on the kickoff as Spring Valley recovered a loose ball at the Carterville 22. Another touchdown and the game was pretty much over.
At that point, a lesser team folds. Not Carterville, not with its skill, toughness and intelligence.
“Everyone on that team was smart,” Martin said. “The ones who weren’t book-smart were football-smart. You only had to tell them something once and they would figure out how to adjust.”
The Lions got the stop they needed and then won a battle of field position as Jonah Fore boomed a 54-yard punt with the wind at his back. Spring Valley didn’t want to punt from its 10 with 4:01 left, so it took a safety that made it 20-16.
A short kickoff into the wind gave Carterville the ball just 40 yards away from the lead. It needed only four plays, Richard going around right end from the 10 with only 2:34 remaining for a 23-20 Lions’ cushion.
Two interceptions in the final 83 seconds sealed the perfect season, the one that Diel and his teammates will celebrate this weekend.
“For me, Friday night is about our team and trying to get a win against Herrin,” Diel said. “But it’s an added bonus to see those guys again.”