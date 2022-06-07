Prep Football | Pinckneyville hires Lott as new coach

PINCKNEYVILLE — It's never easy winning football games in Pinckneyville - not in a town so devoted to high school basketball.

But that is the task for newly hired teacher/coach Ryan Lott.

The 38-year-old Jerseyville native recently accepted the Perry County head coaching position and has been involved in a summer camp this week at the school.

"I think yesterday we had 40-plus kids out for the camp and a few less today," Lott said. "My goal is to first get kids out for football and then work on getting the program going in the right direction. It's going to take time and a lot of work, but I think it can be done."

Lott is no stranger to Southern Illinois. Before spending the last four years as an assistant coach at his alma mater in Jerseyville, he coached three years at Massac County, including two of those years as head coach. He was also an assistant at Carbondale for two years. Other stints as assistant coach have been served in Mount Zion and Chatham Glenwood.

Lott went after the Panthers' gig after being passed over for the head coaching job at Jerseyville.

"Pinckneyville is a good sports town - a town that supports kids in all sports," said Lott. "I am hoping that the success they have had in basketball will carry over somewhat in football. All you have to do is take a look down the road to Nashville to see that a small town can be successful in both football and basketball."

That said, Lott realizes it may be an uphill battle to turn fortunes around on the gridiron at PCHS. Many of the players last year were new to the game of football and the results showed as the Panthers went 0-9 with two COVID-related forfeits.

"Our conference (Mississippi Division of the River-to-River) is pretty tough, too. Two teams (Nashville, state runner-up and Carterville) made deep runs in the playoffs."

Du Quoin is a perennial power as well. Anna-Jonesboro has also been a frequenter of the playoffs in past years.

"We want to try to win now with our upperclassmen, but at the same time, build for the future," said Lott, who will teach PE and health at the high school.

Lott received his bachelor's degree from Millikin University and master's from SIUC. His wife, Kathy, is originally from Sesser.

