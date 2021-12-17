Prep Football Player of the Year | Benton's Keegan Glover

The numbers help explain why Keegan Glover is the first Benton player in 20 years to earn The Southern Illinoisan’s Football Player of the Year award, but they don’t tell the whole story.

Sure, Glover’s numbers came straight off a video game. In leading the Rangers to an 11-1 record and a spot in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Glover completed 160 of 209 passes for 2,338 yards and 33 touchdowns while running for 693 yards and 17 more scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, giving him responsibility for 51 touchdowns.

That’s all well and good. But to know why Glover was that good, you probably have to take his work ethic into account. The best player on the field in nearly every Benton game this season was also the team’s hardest worker.

“He set an example for the kids – not just the ones he played with but for the ones who will come here in the future,” said Rangers coach Justin Groves. “He’s meant as much as any kid could possibly mean to a program.

“He was fun to watch. We’ve got some good players coming in this program, but we’ll have to change the way we do things.”

That’s an understatement. After all, quarterbacks who complete 77 percent of their passes as a senior and 70.6 percent of their attempts in a career don’t just grow from trees. Glover’s ascension to the top of the Southern Illinois football heap in a year where great players could be found all over the place was equal parts desire, smarts and growth.

Witness how Glover’s body changed the last three years. At 6-0 and 160 pounds, he isn’t exactly Cam Newton at his peak, running over tacklers left and right. But he worked hard in the weight room to enable Groves to expand his offensive arsenal.

“I think it had a huge impact,” Glover said of the roughly 10 pounds he added from his sophomore year. “I was able to outrun guys, make plays last longer and play tougher than my sophomore and junior years.”

To extra strength, Glover added subtlety to his game. When teams schemed to keep him from finding targets like Reid Baumgarte behind their safeties, Glover simply adjusted and threw underneath coverage, trusting receivers to get yardage after receptions.

And when the pass rush closed in on Glover, he usually found ways to evade it. Murphysboro coach Gary Carter noted before an October game that Glover was at his most dangerous outside the pocket because he always extended a play long enough to find an open man.

In Benton’s 30-14 defeat at Mount Carmel on Nov. 13, Glover gave it a 7-0 first quarter lead with a play that illustrated his feel for the game. On a 4th-down snap from the Golden Aces’ 14, Glover dropped back to pass but had to escape the pocket.

Rolling to his right, Glover stopped near the Mount Carmel sideline and unleashed his best fastball into the middle of the end zone. Isaiah Ward made the catch to cap a play that only a good athlete with a great feel for his craft could make.

“I knew it was time to make a big play,” Glover said. “I was trying to get through traffic and get out of the pocket. I didn’t think I could get out there, but it worked out well.”

One suspects that if some college scouts could pay more attention to the numbers he piled up in games and not the ones under height and weight, Glover might get a chance to rack up some serious stats at the next level.

Glover is receiving a variety of small college offers, meaning that he’ll likely have the opportunity to show a lot of people what they’re missing.

“If he can find the right coach and system,” forecasts Groves, “I don’t care who’s in front of him. He’s going to find his way on the field.”

