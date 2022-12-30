Prep Football Player of the Year | Devon Clemons had another incredible season at Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Probably moreso than any other fall sport, football is the most unfair sport to pick a single winner for the Southern Illinois Player of the Year, because most schools have 35-to-50 kids competing on a varsity roster.

Our choice this year was most deserving and captured the majority of our votes - Murphysboro Red Devils senior running back Devon Clemons. He is a First Team All-Stater.

There were so many other worthy candidates, all of whom were either First Team All-Staters or Honorable Mention All-Staters - guys like Isiah Watson and Logan Hunter of Johnston City; Bryce Smith, Jordan Cordes and Andrew Hellriegel of Carterville; Isaac King of Carmi-White County; Wyatt Upton of Benton; Jalen Elliot of Marion; Payton Allen of Fairfield; Parker Price of Eldorado; Ethan Finke of Murphysboro; and Ethan Rivera of Mount Vernon to name a few.

Clemons' numbers were sensational to say the least:

Totaled 1,903 yards rushing on 234 carries

Totaled 7.5 yards-per-carry

Totaled 33 touchdowns - 31 of which were on the ground and two through the air

All-Conference, All-South, All-State

Career rushing total of 3,772 yards

Career total of 64 touchdowns

School-record holder in rushing for a season and career

School-record holder in touchdowns for season and career

"When you have a kid like Devon on your team, you're never out of a game," said Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter. "I had to consciously make the effort to spread the ball around to other players on the offensive end because it would have been so easy just to keep feeding the ball to him."

Carter said Clemons could break from containment at any given time and run for a touchdown, which made him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to scheme against.

"Devon was just so explosive, yet so smooth when he ran the football. He was strong and could run through you, and was fast enough that he could run away from you for a big gain," Carter said. "I've been around this football program for close to 30 years and I can't think of anyone who had a better season or career at running back."

Carter said there is no easy way to replace Clemons.

"I will probably have to do it by committee," he said. "How do you replace 33 touchdowns and 1,900 yards rushing with one guy? You don't find those kinds of guys very often."

Not one to brag on his individual accomplishments, Clemons spoke first and foremost about the Red Devils team when reflecting upon the fall season.

"We had a very strong finish to our season - a memorable postseason run," he said. "I know we were all down after we lost the conference race to Benton, but we didn't give up on the season.

"We worked even harder in practice. We didn't want that loss to define us," Clemons said. "That's why it felt great to beat Columbia and Macomb and advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. We've only done that two or three times in school history."

Clemons said he was honored to be recognized by The Southern Illinoisan.

"I certainly wasn't expecting this," he said. "I think the biggest difference between my season this year and last year is confidence. I knew that our team needed more from me and would be depending on me, so I worked harder in the off season to get ready for the fall season."

The senior back said he kept his focus on the team with each weight-lifting session, agility drill, or sprint up a hill.

"I'm going to miss playing football here at Murphysboro," Clemons said. "I grew up with all these guys and we had such great team chemistry. These guys were like my family. And believe it or not, I will miss getting hit - the physicality of the game," he said.

Clemons never hesitated when asked his favorite individual moment as a player this past season.

"The winning touchdown run at Macomb in the second round of the playoffs," he said. "When Coach Carter called 'Sally,' we were pretty excited, because it had worked so well for us throughout the season. They were expecting us to throw the ball because time was running out and we were only near midfield.

"They didn't expect our quarterback (Drew Caldwell) to reach around me from behind and hand me the ball," Clemons said. "I got the handoff and took off. My right knee was killing me from taking some hits throughout the game, so I don't know if it was adrenalin or whatever, but I went as fast as I could. Fortunately, the play worked. We scored and went on to win the game. That was my favorite moment."

Clemons said that he would like to continue playing football at the collegiate level. Some Division II and III schools have been in contact with him, but no decisions have yet been reached.

"If I don't play football, I will likely enroll in a trade school somewhere," he said.

Here's hoping that trade school can wait a while.