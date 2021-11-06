Prep Football | Playoff Roundup

Nashville’s Kolten Gajewski threw for 181 yards Saturday and accounted for three touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Hornets advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 33-26 win at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning.

Connor Gladson added 168 yards and a score for Nashville (10-1), which hosts second-seeded Pana next week. It will be a rematch of a 2019 quarterfinal that the Hornets won, also at Nashville, en route to a berth in the state title game.

The Blue Devils (10-1) got 296 yards passing and two touchdowns out of Dawson Dodd, plus six receptions, 141 yards and two scores from Mason Hackman. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a 26-6 third quarter deficit.

Gajewski’s 32-yard scoring strike to Isaac Turner with 7.5 seconds left in the third period made it 33-13 Nashville, giving it the cushion to survive a pair of Bismarck-Henning scores in the fourth quarter.

Athens 57, Sesser-Valier 28

Sixth-seeded Sesser-Valier simply couldn’t slow down third-seeded Athens as it was eliminated from the Class 1A field.

The Red Devils (8-3) trailed 27-7 at halftime and then 50-21 after three quarter. Athens upped its mark to 10-1 and earns a spot in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16

Despite touchdowns from Noah Barger and Camden Robbins, the fifth-seeded Mules dropped their second round Class 3A matchup at No. 4 Williamsville.

The Bullets took a 21-0 second quarter lead before Barger found the end zone on a 7-yard run to get Fairfield (9-2) on the board. A safety drew the Mules within 21-8 at the half, but they didn’t score again until Robbins got into the end zone to make the final margin more respectable.

Williamsville (10-1) moves on to the quarterfinals next weekend.

Breese Central 48, Murphysboro 28

The seventh-seeded Red Devils made a game of it for three quarters, but the No. 2 Cougars pulled away in the fourth period for a second round victory in Class 4A at Breese.

Devon Clemons scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter after a Central turnover, enabling Murphysboro (7-4) to tie the game at 21. But the Cougars (10-1) rattled off the next 20 points and didn’t look back.

