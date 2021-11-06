 Skip to main content
Playoff Football Roundup

Prep Football | Playoff Roundup

IMG_0052

Nashville's Isaac Turner scores a touchdown over the top of Austin Brown during Week 1's high school football game between Johnston City and Nashville at Ralph Davison Field in Johnston City.

 Justin Walker, For The Southern

Nashville’s Kolten Gajewski threw for 181 yards Saturday and accounted for three touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Hornets advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 33-26 win at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning.

Connor Gladson added 168 yards and a score for Nashville (10-1), which hosts second-seeded Pana next week. It will be a rematch of a 2019 quarterfinal that the Hornets won, also at Nashville, en route to a berth in the state title game.

The Blue Devils (10-1) got 296 yards passing and two touchdowns out of Dawson Dodd, plus six receptions, 141 yards and two scores from Mason Hackman. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a 26-6 third quarter deficit.

Gajewski’s 32-yard scoring strike to Isaac Turner with 7.5 seconds left in the third period made it 33-13 Nashville, giving it the cushion to survive a pair of Bismarck-Henning scores in the fourth quarter.

Athens 57, Sesser-Valier 28

Sixth-seeded Sesser-Valier simply couldn’t slow down third-seeded Athens as it was eliminated from the Class 1A field.

The Red Devils (8-3) trailed 27-7 at halftime and then 50-21 after three quarter. Athens upped its mark to 10-1 and earns a spot in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16

Despite touchdowns from Noah Barger and Camden Robbins, the fifth-seeded Mules dropped their second round Class 3A matchup at No. 4 Williamsville.

The Bullets took a 21-0 second quarter lead before Barger found the end zone on a 7-yard run to get Fairfield (9-2) on the board. A safety drew the Mules within 21-8 at the half, but they didn’t score again until Robbins got into the end zone to make the final margin more respectable.

Williamsville (10-1) moves on to the quarterfinals next weekend.

Breese Central 48, Murphysboro 28

The seventh-seeded Red Devils made a game of it for three quarters, but the No. 2 Cougars pulled away in the fourth period for a second round victory in Class 4A at Breese.

Devon Clemons scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter after a Central turnover, enabling Murphysboro (7-4) to tie the game at 21. But the Cougars (10-1) rattled off the next 20 points and didn’t look back.

