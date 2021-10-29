Prep Football Playoffs | Johnston City hosts Lawrenceville in round one

The Johnston City Indians host the Lawrenceville Indians in the first round of the IHSA 2A football playoffs on Saturday.

“We have to show up ready to play,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “We have to limit Lawrenceville’s passing attack. They have a strong-armed quarterback and a good core group of receivers. On the line we will need to use our size to our advantage.”

The forecast for Saturday is for temperatures in the upper 50s with a 60 percent chance of rain and nine mile an hour winds when the gates open for the 1 p.m. game at Ralph Davison Field.

“The last time we’ve had a home playoff game was 2014, so I believe there’s a lot excitement on our team, at our school and our community, so we’re looking for a big crowd with a really good atmosphere,” Thomas said. “We’re going to go out and put our best foot forward Saturday and have a good showing.”

Johnston City (8-1), is the fifth seed and is on an eight-game winning streak since losing 30-8 to Fairfield (8-1) to open the season, which was a last minute replacement when Edwards County had to pull out of the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We finished strong,” Thomas said. “We had that wet game over at Carmi, which really did not favor us, but we were able to grind it out with Austin Brown carrying us in the running game running for 150 yards. Last week we finished it off with a big win over Christopher making us outright conference champions and that was a nice way to end the season and move into the postseason.”

This is Johnston City’s 25 playoff appearance and its first since 2016. They are averaging 32.4 points a game and are giving up just 9.6.

“In sports you have to make plays at the right time and we’ve done that this year, including two huge kickoff returns for touchdowns by Brown,” Thomas said. “Brown is a gamer and our go-to guy everybody knows that, but we’re balanced enough that all the eyes aren‘t going to be on him.”

Lawrenceville (6-3) is the 12th seed and is also on a winning streak having won its last four games since a 48-0 loss to Mount Carmel (9-0) in week 5.

“We started off 1-2, but have played really well down the stretch,” said Lawrenceville coach Travis Reider. “We’ve been without our starting quarterback the last few weeks, but the two backup quarterbacks have really stepped up and played well and that’s been a big key. Our defense has been something we’ve hung our hat on since about week three or four and has really played great coming down the stretch. We had a couple losses early in the season. We lost to Olney, but we had seven starters out with six out with COVID in that game. After Mt. Carmel we started getting everybody back and we started rolling. We’ve got a pretty good outlook and we’re excited about coming to Johnston City and playing this weekend.”

This is Lawrenceville’s eighth playoff appearance and it’s first since 2015. The Indians are averaging 23.2 points a game and giving up 22.4.

“We’re really young with only five seniors,” Reider said. “We’re fairly quick, but we’re not real big. We get off the ball well and spread the ball around. We’ve had 13 kids carry the ball for us and nine different kids with receptions.”

The Johnston City Indians may have the most dynamic player in the region in free safety/running back/receiver/kick returner Brown, who has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Brown is the leading tackler on defense with 43 solo tackles (18 assists) and four interceptions and on offense is only behind quarterback Heath Neibch in total yards with 506 yards rushing on 54 carries and 407 yards receiving on 22 receptions. He also leads in touchdowns scored with 15 - seven rushing, six receiving and two on kick returns. He is averaging 65.3 yards on three kickoff returns.

“We’ve got enough other weapons so you can’t isolate just on Brown,” Thomas said. “As long as we keep that going and keep everybody healthy I think we’ve got a shot at success this week.”

Neibch has a 63.9 completion percentage (62-of-97) and has thrown for 1,267 yards with 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The senior also has five rushing touchdowns.

“Neibch changed out style of offense a little bit,” Thomas said. “We’re now throwing it and looking to create running lanes off sending the box out. He’s adapted well to our system and has been very successful this year.”

Isiah Watson is the leading ground gainer with 611 yards rushing on 78 carries and six touchdowns. Corbin Hickey is the leading receiver averaging 26.6 yards a catch and nine touchdowns on 24 catches for 638 yards.

Inside linebacker Boston Peyton is the second leading tackler with 30 solo and 29 assists with four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one interception. Outside linebacker Connor Mowery is second in interceptions with three.

Defensive ends Zander Saylor and Brock Baker and defensive tackles Riley Korte and Brody Little have led the defense.

“We haven’t given up a lot of points,” Thomas said. “We’ve been good in the red zone anchored by our defensive line. They build walls, so our linebackers are free to play downhill. Brown is an extremely physical player that runs the alley hard as free safety.”

Lawrenceville has been without its starting quarterback the last three weeks of the season with two underclassmen leading the offense to three straight wins.

“Our starting quarterback is a senior, but he’s been hurt and I’m not sure he is going to be able to play this week,” Reider said. “The last couple weeks we’ve been going with a freshman Parker Hardiman and a sophomore Luke Hatfield. Brenyn Winningham is a four-year starter. He’s completed about 65 percent of his passes and is averaging about 5.5 yards a carry. He will be a game time decision.”

In the first six and a half games Winningham threw for around 1,000 yards with eight touchdown passes and rushed for around 400 yards with four touchdown runs. In Winningham’s absence Hardiman has thrown for over a 100 yards and two touchdowns in a game and a half.

Sophomores Hayden Frey and Bryant Jenkins are Lawrenceville’s main running backs. The top receivers are sophomore Kolby Stoops and senior Ryan Schultz.

Defensively the Indians are aggressive out of a 3-5, 4-4 and 4-3 cover 2 schemes. The top players are senior Bryce Bedwell on the defensive line, Frey and Jenkins at linebacker and Stoops and sophomore Landon Sanders at defensive back.

