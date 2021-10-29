Prep Football Playoffs | King breaks record in Carmi defeat

BREESE – Isaac King broke the Black Diamond Conference’s single-season rushing record Friday night, but Carmi-White County’s hopes of toppling unbeaten Breese Mater Dei washed away before the first half ended.

Jayce Napovanice accounted for 173 total yards and four touchdowns for the Knights (10-0), which ripped off 41 straight points to take a 48-8 third quarter lead and implement a continuously-running clock for the rest of a 54-16 blowout in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Mater Dei’s scoreboard superiority didn’t dissuade King from doing what he’s done all year long. King finished with 150 yards on 26 carries, giving him 1,947 yards for the season. King didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

The Bulldogs (6-4) actually led briefly in the first quarter. Luke Simon, playing his first game of the season after a knee injury shelved him in the preseason, caught a 7-yard touchdown pass at the 2:22 mark. A 2-point conversion made it 8-7.

But the Knights scored just four plays after the ensuing kickoff on a 12-yard run by Cam Haag. Later, Haag would tie the school record for most touchdowns in a season with 25 on a 71-yard reception.

CWC hurt itself with mistakes on a soggy, chilly night. It committed three turnovers, including an interception that Trey Gerdes returned 44 yards for a second quarter score, and also botched the snap on a punt. It was outgained just 295-275.

The Bulldogs’ final touchdown came late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Draxtyn Aud.

Mater Dei will play either Johnston City or Lawrenceville next week in the second round.

