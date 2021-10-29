Prep Football Playoffs | Marion takes on Metamora in 5A opener

It seems like rebooting an old series is all the rage these days.

Another such occurrence happens Saturday afternoon when fifth-seeded Marion welcomes 12th-seeded Metamora to Wildcat Stadium to open the IHSA Class 5A football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Area football fans will vividly remember Marion making the long trek north to Metamora in the 2006 and 2007 seasons — the Redbirds won the first meeting 47-7 and outslugged the Wildcats 62-34 in the semifinals the following year.

A lot has happened since then.

But Marion has continued to qualify for the postseason and is making its 16th straight appearance and gets to face Metamora at home this time in the reboot.

Despite so much time having passed, Marion coach Kerry Martin quickly notices similarities between the current and past Metamora teams.

"They have a good balance and they don't turn the ball over a lot," Martin said. "They take care of the football. They have a commitment to running the ball and stopping the run. Those things were big in 2006 and 2007 and I still see those things as priorities even though they spread the ball out a little more than they used to."

Metamora has a new head coach in the 41-year-old Jared Grebner, a longtime assistant who was hired for the top spot in March of 2020 with the blessing of legendary former coach Pat Ryan.

And the Redbirds are coming in with a 5-4 record that started with five straight wins and now contains four straight losses. That is deceiving, however, as all four losses were by 10 or fewer points and came against strong programs — the last two being on the road at Washington and Canton.

"They're very physical," Martin said. "You have to be physical to be in their conference. They play a very physical brand of football and they'll bring that down with them Saturday."

Metamora is led by quarterback Connor Willerton, who has thrown for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 380 more yards. But according to a report in the Peoria area, Willerton will not be with the team Saturday due to illness.

If that's the case, the Redbirds will rely on running backs Ethan Petri (682 yards) and Garrett Taylor (481 yards) who have combined for 14 touchdowns. Metamora's top receivers are Kaden Hartness (470 yards) and Solomon Schwarz (377 yards).

"They have a good strong running back," Martin said. "Their offensive and defensive lines are very good. We know it will be a well-earned victory if we come away with a win on Saturday."

Marion comes into the game with an 8-1 record that includes last Friday's 59-8 demolition of Mattoon in which senior wide receiver Venson Newsom became the school's all-time leader in receiving yards, total receptions and touchdown receptions.

Newsom now has 1,992 receiving yards in his career, which included a shortened spring season with no playoffs his junior year. His exploits have helped Marion score 43.3 points per game, tied for Kankakee as the most in the 5A field.

Newsom has caught 13 of his 30 career touchdowns this season, all of them coming from Evan Noelle, who has completed 111 of 159 passes for 1,679 yards. That includes 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

On the ground, senior Lukas Shrum has carried most of the load for the Wildcats. Shrum has compiled 877 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 9.74 yards-per-carry average that was over 10 for the first eight weeks of the season.

Marion has a lot of other weapons, including backup quarterback Brody Larson, fullback Deavon Margrum, receivers Mason Gooch and Jake Bruce and backup running backs Tommy Wiseman and Lucas Lenear, just to name a few.

On the defensive side, Margrum leads the linebackers while rushers Michael Gunn, Kanye Gunn and Maurice Marvin all rack up the tackles. Tyler Cima has had a tremendous season in the secondary along with others who split time going both ways.

There are also multiple waves of linemen who help in the trenches. And none of the Wildcats seem to care who gets the credit as long as they're winning.

"This group of football players care about each other and they enjoy each other's company," Martin said. "They like being around each other. It's pretty cool to see."

Marion's defense has produced a ridiculous plus-19 turnover ratio this season. The Wildcats have intercepted 16 passes — an average of three per game the last four weeks — and have recovered 11 fumbles.

"That's a key going into the playoffs," Martin said. "Strong defensive teams tend to do better in the playoffs than teams that just try to outscore people."

Trying to outscore the Redbirds didn't work in 2006 or 2007. We'll see how the first chapter of the reboot begins Saturday.

