Prep Football | Previewing this week's playoff matchups

PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A

Columbia at Murphysboro

The Murphysboro Red Devils (7-2) will play host to the Columbia Eagles (6-3) in the area's lone Friday night playoffs contest.

Competing in Class 4A, Murphy comes into the contest riding a 47-13 home win over Du Quoin to end the regular season.

The Red Devils finished second in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference race to Benton and owns wins over four league opponents - Harrisburg, Herrin, Massac County and West Frankfort, as well as nonconference games with Carbondale and Anna-Jonesboro.

Columbia finished the season on a sour note, falling at home to Jerseyville, 19-0. They did, however, beat a pretty good Breese Central team the week before, 27-26.

Kickoff gets underway at 7 p.m. at Doc Bencini Field.

SATURDAY

CLASS 5A

Marion at Mascoutah

The Wildcats (6-3) cruised to a 42-20 win over Mattoon to close out the regular season, but fell short of winning yet another South Seven Conference championship. That honor went to upstart, Mount Vernon, this season in a tie-breaker over Marion, Centralia and Cahokia.

Still, Marion can boast an 18th straight trip to the state playoffs under head coach Kerry Martin.

This week's opponent - Mascoutah - was a team that the Wildcats knocked out of postseason play last year, and there's nothing the Indians would like more than to return the favor to Marion Saturday.

Mascoutah, also 6-3, rolled past Carbondale in the season finale last Friday, 50-23.

Mount Vernon at Kankakee

The Rams finished the regular season 5-4 overall, including a Week 9 overtime thriller over host Mount Carmel, 34-33.

Coach Dan Mings' bunch would be 7-2 if not for a paperwork snafu that forced Mount Vernon to forfeit two games in the middle part of the season. That penalty has resulted in the IHSA pitting state finalist Kankakee (7-2) against the Rams in the opening round. The Kays lost to Crete-Monee last week, 25-22, but play a loaded schedule. Wins have come against Chicago schools like Thornton, Thornridge, Thornwood, Bloom, and Rich Township.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee.

CLASS 4A

Geneseo at Carterville

The undefeated Carterville Lions (9-0) play host to the Geneseo Maple Leafs (5-4), a member of the Western Big 6 Conference.

Despite their mediocre record, Geneseo is a much bigger school than Carterville with an enrollment of 849 and plays schools like Rock Island, Quincy, Moline, and Galesburg. Carterville's enrollment is 641.

Last week, the Maple Leafs were raked, 42-13, while the Lions were taking care of business in Saline County, dispatching the host Bulldogs, 49-7. The Lions are winners of the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Game time is 1 p.m. on Saturday in Carterville.

CLASS 3A

Stanford Olympia at Benton

The Spartans of Stanford Olympia put together a 5-4 record this fall and must make the trek south to Benton to take on the 8-1 Benton Rangers.

Benton, champion of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, surprised many with yet another league title this fall despite losing 18 seniors to graduation last year.

Coach Justin Groves is the toast of the town and his Rangers ballclub will be favored to win this one and advance to the second round.

A member of the Illini Prairie Conference, Stanford Olympia beat PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central of Petersburg, 47-6, in its season finale last week. Benton blasted Anna-Jonesboro, 55-14, in Wek 9.

Game time is 3 p.m. Saturday in Benton.

Harrisburg at Tolono Unity

The Bulldogs (5-4) have the tall task of taking on 8-1 Tolono Unity.

The Rockets rolled to a 28-0 win over Monticello in the regular season finale, while Harrisburg was roughed up by Carterville, 49-7.

Game time is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Tolono.

CLASS 2A

Athens at Carmi-White County

The Carmi-White County Bulldogs (7-2) have reached the proverbial fork in the road. Are they the team that went undefeated through the first seven weeks of the season and led Johnston City in Week 8 before succumbing to the Indians, 37-28, or are they the team that got upset at home in Week 9 by Flora, 30-24?

In this - the first round of the state playoffs - the Bulldogs will play host to another 7-2 team, the Athens Warriors, a member of the Sangamo Conference.

Game time is 2 p.m. Saturday.

Chester at Decatur St. Teresa

The Yellowjackets finished the season 5-4 after dropping the season finale to Pearl City, 26-14. Chester had won its previous five games. The 9-0 Bulldogs of Decatur St. Teresa beat Warrensburg-Latham, 53-6, last week and will be a prohibitive favorite in this opening-round battle.

Decatur is a member of the Central Illinois Conference, while Chester is a member of the Cahokia Conference.

Game time is 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fairfield at Virden

The 6-3 Fairfield Mules of the Black Diamond Conference will square off Saturday afternoon against the 8-1 North Mac Panthers of Virden, a member of the South Central Conference.

North Mac closed out the regular season last Friday with a 32-6 win over Staunton-Bunker Hill. The Mules blew past Vienna-Goreville, 70-6.

Game time is 2 p.m. on Saturday at Virden.

Flora at Johnston City

The Indians enjoyed a perfect season this fall, beating Carmi-White County in Week 8 by the score of 37-28 to claim the BDC championship and followed up last week with a 65-0 blasting of Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton.

Led by veteran head coach Todd Thomas, Johnston City (9-0) will host the Flora Wolves (5-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Flora is a fellow BDC member. In the first meeting, the Indians trounced the Wolves, 43-15, but Flora did end the season on a positive note last week with a surprising 30-24 win over Carmi-White County.

Nashville at Red Bud

The Hornets (7-2) finished as runner-up in the state championship game in Class 2A last year. Despite heavy graduation losses, they are hoping to make another deep postseason run this fall.

Nashville, which blitzed West Frankfort last week, 56-19, to close out the regular season, will first have to get past the Musketeers of Red Bud in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Musketeers squeaked past East Alton-Wood River, 14-12, last week in the season finale.

Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday in Red Bud.

CLASS 1A

Moweaqua Central A&M at Sesser-Valier

The Red Devils (7-2) are hoping they have what it takes to make a lengthy postseason run. Sesser-Valier took the pitchfork to Hamilton County last Friday, 39-7, and will not be an easy out, having played against so many Class 2A and 3A schools.

Moweaqua Central A&M is a frequent flier in the playoffs much like the Red Devils. The Raiders finished 6-3 and were thrashed by Shelbyville, 41-13, in Week 9. Like Decatur St. Teresa, the Raiders are a member of the Central Illinois Conference.

Game time at Sesser is at 2 p.m. Saturday.