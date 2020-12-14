Prep Football | Primed for a big junior season, Johnston City's Brown receiving D1 offers

Brown plans on earning a similar respect one day, but he knows it will take a strong work ethic to go along with his relentless nature.

“I’ve always taken pride that Coach (Todd) Thomas gave me the number one,” Brown said. “I know I’m representing Luca Gualdoni’s number, so I try to have that confidence and show people I’m the best player on the field.”

Brown remains eager to play football in the spring. As a freshman, Brown’s 2019 team finished 2-7, but that was prior to his position change on offense. In his first year as starting quarterback, Brown led the Indians to a 4-5 record in 2020, but admitted learning the playbook and understanding situations took some time.

The Indians lost three games by 8 points or less last fall, something that Brown is using as extra motivation during the long offseason.

“My knowledge of the game leading up to high school was blurred,” Brown said. “It was a big challenge going from not knowing anything about football to learning how to read a defense in a year. We lost three or four games last season due to little mistakes that hurt us in the long run, and that’s because we weren’t mature mentally. I think we’ll be a lot better if we get a chance to play this year.”