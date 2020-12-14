Prep Football | Primed for a big junior season, Johnston City's Brown receiving D1 offers

JOHNSTON CITY — Austin Brown went from a freshman not wanting to play high school football to receiving college offers to play two years later.
The 6-foot-1, 195 pound safety and quarterback for Johnston City remains fortunate for the offers he has received. His top choices of D1 schools include Boston College, Iowa State and Cincinnati. Brown has also received attention from McKendree University, but if given the choice he’ll likely go D1.
“I work my tail off,” Brown said of himself. “This year has been absolutely crazy and I’m at a point where I’m bored because days are getting repetitive, but my teammates and I have continued to put a lot of work in during the offseason.”
Brown expressed excitement for his top receiving threats heading into the 2021 season. Corbin Hickey has packed on about 20 pounds for the Indians, while Jordan Wininger provides strong hands out of the slot for the second-year quarterback.
Brown wears the No. 1 on his jersey with pride, he looks at it from a leadership standpoint. It was different when he played running back and wide receiver as a freshman, but since taking over as Johnston City’s quarterback, Brown uses the number as confidence.
Never lacking in confidence, Brown entered high school with dreams of playing in the NBA one day. His demeanor on the football field stems from some of the greats, Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson, because fans knew that anytime Jordan walked onto the court, or Tyson stepped into the ring, they meant business.
Brown plans on earning a similar respect one day, but he knows it will take a strong work ethic to go along with his relentless nature.
“I’ve always taken pride that Coach (Todd) Thomas gave me the number one,” Brown said. “I know I’m representing Luca Gualdoni’s number, so I try to have that confidence and show people I’m the best player on the field.”
Brown remains eager to play football in the spring. As a freshman, Brown’s 2019 team finished 2-7, but that was prior to his position change on offense. In his first year as starting quarterback, Brown led the Indians to a 4-5 record in 2020, but admitted learning the playbook and understanding situations took some time.
The Indians lost three games by 8 points or less last fall, something that Brown is using as extra motivation during the long offseason.
“My knowledge of the game leading up to high school was blurred,” Brown said. “It was a big challenge going from not knowing anything about football to learning how to read a defense in a year. We lost three or four games last season due to little mistakes that hurt us in the long run, and that’s because we weren’t mature mentally. I think we’ll be a lot better if we get a chance to play this year.”
Brown has received confirmation from college programs that a missed season won’t affect his scholarship offers. As more and more offers roll in, Brown plans on taking his prep football days slow and enjoys the process.
“It’s all even love right now,” Brown said when asked which school is his top choice. Brown will have his choice at safety or quarterback on a college team. On defense, he’s been named to the First-Team All-Conference Defensive Team twice and SICA All-South Team once.
Brown credited both of his parents for showing him their path to college. His father Austin Brown went to Georgia Tech before transferring to Akron, while his mother Patti Parks attended JCHS before playing basketball and softball at Rend Lake College.
Another person he credited was his high school coach. Brown pointed at the stories from Coach Thomas, saying they’ve helped him gain perspective on what he wants for his future.
“I’ve always wanted to be one of the greats and want people to remember me,” Brown said. “Coach Thomas has helped me learn the offense in such a short time. But most importantly he’s teaching me how to work harder than other people.”
Brown owns a 3.75 high school GPA with goals of joining a college program that prepares him for a future in construction management. Through his research, Brown has learned a lot about his college offers and how they can benefit his future.
Whether it’s in the classroom or on the football field, Brown believes in his ability to surprise the people who may not know about his competitive side.
“I’m always going to keep going and never give up, I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Brown said. “Part of why I’ve worked so hard is because I can’t stand losing. The worst I can say if things don’t work is I worked my tail off.”
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!