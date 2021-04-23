Prep Football | Rangers hit the target, win SIRR Ohio crown

One old saw is that the team which wins time of possession wins the game. One look at the first half reveals how outdated that one has become in many cases. Herrin’s option-based ground game controlled the ball for 19 minutes and 12 seconds.

The Rangers only owned the ball for 4:48. That was enough time to run 21 plays, gain 320 yards and score six touchdowns. Or to put it another way, Benton averaged more than a first down on every snap.

Glover’s feel is at a level well beyond a high school junior. Groves marvels at how he’ll notice pressure and think Glover should move, then notice his quarterback has already stepped up in the pocket or is extending the play.

Glover’s last scoring strike of the first half illustrated how well his inner clock runs. Flushed from the pocket, he shifted to his right to elude the rush. Running to his right, he unleashed a 40-yard throw across his body that hit Ayden Newcomb in stride in the middle of the field.

Newcomb took it from there to finish a 71-yard touchdown that made it 41-0 1:56 before halftime.

“He’s got a natural ability to do that and a skill he’s honed through hours of hard work,” Groves said of Glover’s feel for the game. “We’re real excited about having him back next year.”