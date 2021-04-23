Prep Football | Rangers hit the target, win SIRR Ohio crown

BENTON — As the clock hit 10 seconds in Friday night’s game at Tabor Field, a group of Benton seniors bum-rushed coach Justin Groves and aimed the contents of a water cooler at him.
Like virtually everything else the Rangers did in a 55-8 rout of Herrin, it hit the target.
“Our motto this year was no opportunity wasted,” Groves said. “We got six opportunities this year and hit five of them.”
All five of them came in SIRR Ohio play, giving Benton (5-1, 5-0) its first outright conference title in 20 years. The Rangers left little room for doubt, scoring on their first eight possessions and building up a 41-0 halftime lead that led to a running clock for the entire second half.
Even if the Tigers (3-2, 3-2) were able to have a full week of preparation – they couldn’t practice until Wednesday after last week’s home game with Carterville was canceled because of a COVID-19 case in the program – it might not have mattered.
Benton was crisp on offense, solid on defense and good on special teams to boot. While quarterback Keegan Glover was the headliner again with 323 passing yards and five touchdowns, plus a sixth score on the ground, he was far from a one-man band.
“It started clicking on the first drive,” he said. “We ran the ball well and that got my confidence up. We saw we could move the ball and we just went from there. I just tried to get the seniors the ball and let them have some fun.”
One old saw is that the team which wins time of possession wins the game. One look at the first half reveals how outdated that one has become in many cases. Herrin’s option-based ground game controlled the ball for 19 minutes and 12 seconds.
The Rangers only owned the ball for 4:48. That was enough time to run 21 plays, gain 320 yards and score six touchdowns. Or to put it another way, Benton averaged more than a first down on every snap.
Glover’s feel is at a level well beyond a high school junior. Groves marvels at how he’ll notice pressure and think Glover should move, then notice his quarterback has already stepped up in the pocket or is extending the play.
Glover’s last scoring strike of the first half illustrated how well his inner clock runs. Flushed from the pocket, he shifted to his right to elude the rush. Running to his right, he unleashed a 40-yard throw across his body that hit Ayden Newcomb in stride in the middle of the field.
Newcomb took it from there to finish a 71-yard touchdown that made it 41-0 1:56 before halftime.
“He’s got a natural ability to do that and a skill he’s honed through hours of hard work,” Groves said of Glover’s feel for the game. “We’re real excited about having him back next year.”
Next year is coming before it ever has for high school football teams. Less than four months from now, practice for the 2021 fall season starts. The Rangers are in a unique position to perhaps stack conference championships on top of each other, six months apart.
It’s a challenge that Glover can’t wait to conquer.
“It’s awesome to go out on a win, but we know that we have to have every guy step up next year,” he said. “We saw that when we put the second team defense in at the end, that we have some guys who can play. We’re excited about next year.”