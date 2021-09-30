 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prep Football | Redbirds forfeit SIRR Ohio game to Murphysboro

  • 0

West Frankfort's SIRR Ohio football game at Murphysboro Friday night has been canceled because of low numbers in the Redbirds' program. It is not believed to have anything to do with COVID-19 concerns.

Coach Brian Beery said after Saturday's 41-0 home loss to Benton that his team dressed just 30 players and that 14 of them were freshmen. A spate of starters were knocked out of the game in the second half, including West Frankfort's third starting quarterback of the year.

The game won't be made up and the Red Devils will pick up a forfeit win under IHSA rules. Murphysboro improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference, making it playoff-eligible.

The Redbirds are scheduled to visit Herrin next week while the Red Devils travel to Harrisburg.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football | Carterville moves past Anna-Jonesboro for fourth straight win

Prep Football | Carterville moves past Anna-Jonesboro for fourth straight win

The Carterville Lions improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in the SIRR Mississippi Conference with a 35-14 road victory over Anna-Jonesboro (2-3, 0-2) on Friday night. The Lions scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a three score lead while the Wildcats' offense struggled to manufacture scoring drives in the second half.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News