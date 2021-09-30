Prep Football | Redbirds forfeit SIRR Ohio game to Murphysboro

West Frankfort's SIRR Ohio football game at Murphysboro Friday night has been canceled because of low numbers in the Redbirds' program. It is not believed to have anything to do with COVID-19 concerns.

Coach Brian Beery said after Saturday's 41-0 home loss to Benton that his team dressed just 30 players and that 14 of them were freshmen. A spate of starters were knocked out of the game in the second half, including West Frankfort's third starting quarterback of the year.

The game won't be made up and the Red Devils will pick up a forfeit win under IHSA rules. Murphysboro improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference, making it playoff-eligible.

The Redbirds are scheduled to visit Herrin next week while the Red Devils travel to Harrisburg.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0